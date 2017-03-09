Calendar of events in Keller, Haslet and Roanoke

Keller
March 8
Non- Profit Lunch & Learn
Keller Chamber of Commerce hosts a Non-Profit Lunch & Learn featuring Keller Public Library’s library service manager, Rae Cheney, discussing ways organizations can partner with the library to promote their services, at Legacy@Bear Creek, 200 Keller Smithfield Road South. Free, and the Legacy@Bear Creek chef will make a special lunch for those attending. For information call Greg Ballog at 817-908-4586.
Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.
March 8
Apprentices of Fiction
Apprentices of Fiction teen book club meets at Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Rd. This month’s book is The Boy in the Black Suit by Jason Reynolds. April’s book will be Code Name Verity by Elizabeth Wein. For ages 11-18. Free and no registration required. For information call 817-743-4840 or email library@cityofkeller.com.
Wednesday, 5 p.m.
March 8
Book Club
Well Read Book Club meets at Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Rd. This month’s book is The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware. April’s book will be The Ghost Map by Steven Johnson. For information call 817-743-4840 or email library@cityofkeller.com.
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
March 9
Keller Garden Club
The Keller Garden Club meets for a field trip to Texas Tulips in Pilot Point\. For more information call Peggy Baden at 304-634-3074.
Thursday, 9:30 a.m.
March 14
Yappy Hour
Yappy Hour at K-9 Pointe, 405 Rufe Snow Dr., takes place every Tuesday in March, with beverages from local breweries and wineries and food trucks. B.Y.O.D. (Bring Your Own Dog.) For information call 817-743-4050.
Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m.
Haslet
March 13
Seniors Game Time
Haslet Community Center, 105 Main St., hosts Senior Game Time. You don’t need to be an expert game player; just bring a snack and a beverage and come learn a new game. For information call 817-439-5931.
Monday, 1-4 p.m.
March 14
Essential Oils 101
Haslet Public Library, 100 Gammill St., hosts a class on “Essential Oils 101.” For information call 817-439-4278.
Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Roanoke
March 9
Evenings on Oak Street
Roanoke’s Evening on Oak Street concert series begins at the Austin Street Plaza, 221 N. Oak St., with Escape, a Dallas-based band performing a musical tribute to arena rock group Journey. Bring your chairs and come ready to sing and dance along with the band. Free. For information call 817-491-2411.
Wednesday, 7-8 p.m.
March 11
Roanoke Writers Circle
Roanoke Writers Circle, a gathering for writers to connect with other writers and to hear special guest speakers, meets at the Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St. For information call 817-491-2691.
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon.
