District girls soccer race takes center stage for tight finish

The final games of District 3-6A girls soccer are approaching, and several scenarios are still up for grabs, including the district champion and who will take the final playoff position. This week’s games will go a long way in providing those answers.
The biggest game of the week is Keller Timber Creek taking on leader Keller on Friday.
Keller remain undefeated in district play at 10-0 (15-2-2 overall). The Lady Indians defeated Weatherford on Tuesday prior to the big squaring off against the second-place Lady Falcons.
“One of our couple of team goals this season is to go 12-0 through the district season,” said Keller head coach Billy Griffiths before Tuesday’s game.
Timber Creek has been a solid team, forging a 9-1-1 district mark and 18-1-3 overall heading into the game. They defeated Fossil Ridge before the Keller game.
The Lady Falcons have ridden a potent scoring attack in addition to posting 14 shutouts this year.
“We’re very good all the way around,” said Timber Creek head coach Mike King. “We have a very potent offense and a great defense.”
The first meeting with Keller resulted in a 3-1 win for the Lady Indians.
“To beat them (Timber Creek) a second time would be huge for us,” Griffiths said. “Momentum going into the playoffs is a must.”
The Tuesday game with Creek and Fossil Ridge will also prove to be a key game in determining the final spot for the district.
Fossil Ridge is three points behind Weatherford and Abilene, which are tied for the fourth and final spot.
Ridge will have its hands full with third-place Central on Friday.
But the opportunity is still there for the Lady Panthers to make their run for that coveted fourth spot.
Ridge head coach, Dorothy Ortiz, said they would have benefited tremendously from earning at least a tie with Timber Creek, which would earn a standing point.
“If we don’t, we must win the last two games,” Ortiz said, before the loss to Timber Creek, of the final two against Central and Abilene.
The Abilene game will be March 17.
Being behind Weatherford and Abilene provoke thoughts of those heartbreaking, one-goal losses that got away from the Lady Panthers.
“Injuries have caused some setbacks, but we should be at full-strength again for our last two, must-win games,” Ortiz said.
“We still have a chance and we are all excited,” Ortiz added of the remaining games of the Lady Panthers’ regular season.
