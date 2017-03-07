Mutual admiration between Keller, Northwest standouts

Good is good. And the good ones know it when they see it.
Keller boys basketball senior guard R.J. Nembhard sees it in Justin Northwest sophomore guard Avery Anderson. Anderson considers Nembhard his mentor.
They have crossed paths over the last two years, competing on both ends of the floor but at the same time, admiring what the other does. That’s happens when Nembhard has asserted himself as the go-to player, averaging 31.6 points in the playoffs. The other in Anderson is averaging 22 points in the playoffs.
Both are seeing their games peak at the right time. They are two wins away from winning state championships. Nembhard, a senior, has led Keller to its first state tournament in school history. Anderson, a sophomore, has led Justin Northwest to its first state tournament in school history. They know how to win. Keller is 33-2. Northwest is 32-5.
They are the greatest of competitors and have occasionally worked out at the same gym to become those signature performers. Nembhard (6-4) knows his future. He’s going to TCU. Anderson (6-2) is considered one of the budding 2019 recruits to watch.
“No doubt, you always compete on the court and want to beat him,” Nembhard said. “But we’re friends off the court. When I was younger, I saw older guys work out hard pretty hard in accelerated programs.
“Avery is eventually going to get to that point. He’s a little smaller than me. But when I watched him as a freshman, you could tell he wasn’t going to back down. He accepted the challenge. That’s what good ones do.”
The two have only opposed each other three times, twice in 2015-2016 when they were in the same district when Northwest was in Class 6A. The other was this past December in the 2016 Moritz Classic. Nembhard and the Indians won all three.
Yet there was that moment during the game where one was watching the other perform on the floor, appreciating the work, dedication and the passion each has to be the best. The two had tracked each other during the season and know how to stay in touch.
“Just the way he carries his team and scores the ball is something I respect and something I try to do my own way,” Anderson said of Nembhard. “I like to watch his ability to finish at the rim. I want to add my flavor too. But when I’m watching him, he has control of the game. He can score whenever you need him to score.”
Their development has followed the same path. The two of them began as drivers to the basket who then lived on the free throw line. The consistent jump shot followed. Nembhard took a major step this year as he became more fluid with his motion. Anderson relied on his ability to create in the paint in 2015-2016. He’s emerged as a bona fide shooter in 2016-2017.
In some respects, the state championship game appearances represent the end of one era – Nembhard – and the emergence of another, Anderson.
“His quickness and leadership are really important to him,” Nembhard said. “He’s like me. At his age, he plays with a chip on his shoulder. You have to have an edge.”
