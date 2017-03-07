Keller’s double-Decker wrestlers earn state medals

Don’t let their size fool you. Although Parker and Preston Decker wrestle at just 106 and 113 pounds, respectively, many opponents know they are more than a handful.
The twins at Keller just completed their freshman season and brought home third- and fourth-place finishes at the UIL state wrestling tournament in Cypress.
Parker, who took third and finished the season at 47-3, is one minute older than Preston, the fourth-place finisher (42-5).
They won’t be a surprise to anyone on the schedule from this point forward.
“When Preston won state his rookie year, I was jealous. So I tried it again, and I liked it that time and kept with it.”
- Parker Decker, on how he got back into wrestling after quitting
The Deckers started wrestling about nine years ago, but Preston has an extra year of experience.
The brothers saw a flier for what is now Mile High Wrestling under the coaching of David Lehman and decided to give it a shot.
Parker said they started wrestling in the youth program together but he decided he didn’t like the sport. Parker stopped wrestling after the first few workouts.
Like most siblings, though, competition played a role in getting Parker back on the mat.
“When Preston won state his rookie year, I was jealous,” Parker said. “So I tried it again, and I liked it that time and kept with it.”
Also, like most brothers working out together, it can sometimes get heated in practice.
“We tried to trade partners, but coach said brothers are the best drill partners,” Preston said. The two also workout with 120-pounder, Eli Landman, a junior state qualifier for Keller.
“Eli would tell us when we needed to push ourselves more,” Parker said.
But when the state tournament loomed, the lifelong workout partners knew it was time to focus.
The two had a big agenda ahead of them, especially as freshmen.
The big stage of the Berry Center venue for the state tournament wasn’t intimidating, though.
“I’m kind of used to a bigger stage,” Parker said, after having traveled the country for national competitions. “I expected to do well and knew I was capable of placing in state.”
Preston also felt he had the skills to come away with a state medal after their young but competitive wrestling careers have put them in freestyle and Greco-Roman tournaments with literally thousands of wrestlers from across the nation.
And this summer, the Deckers will compete on an international stage.
After competing for the Cadet team trials in Akron, Ohio, and a possible trip to the nation’s largest event in Fargo, North Dakota, this summer, Parker and Preston will leave for a two-week competition in Estonia.
The drive to compete – regardless of what state or country the competition may be in – is based on the self-satisfaction of the work put into the sport.
“What I like about wrestling is that it’s all on you,” said Parker. “You can’t blame anyone else.”
“You receive what you put in,” Preston added. “You put in hard work, you get good things.”
Still, though, the first year of varsity wrestling brought an element of satisfaction the two wrestlers hadn’t experienced previously.
“This was the first season where we wrestled as a team,” Preston said. “We’ve traveled with just us and dad [Mike] but we love wrestling duals. It makes it more fun for me.”
The pair expects to compete again at their respective weights next season, as well, while helping build a strong, respected program at Keller.
Along with Landman, the trio will be a nucleus of Indians wrestlers under head coach Jim Schee and assistants Garrett Evans and Dustin Scarbrough, which hope to make more trips to the state meet. Senior Ashlee Lara had also qualified for state this year for Keller.
“With the drive of Eli and the skills of the three of us in the (wrestling) room, it helps feed the other teammates,” Preston said. “It helps everybody improve.”
While freestyle workouts started this week, the Deckers plan to take just a few weeks off in August before starting school again and the process for the sophomore campaign.
