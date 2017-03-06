Northwest, Keller two wins away from championship

Far be it from us to tell Keller ISD Superintendent Dr. Randy Reid and Northwest ISD Superintendent Dr. Ryder Warren how to run their respective districts, but these two gentlemen are going to have to face some facts about this week.
The campuses at Keller High School and Justin Northwest High School are virtually going to be ghost towns. A healthy number of fans, students, faculty, administration and other support staff are heading down to San Antonio to watch their teams in the state high school basketball tournament.
Of course, school is paramount. But there is something called spring break starting Friday afternoon. And while a district’s unused snow days are usually piggybacked around Easter, maybe they could call an audible with the board and adjust those days to this week.
It’s not often that you get to witness history. That’s what the Indians and Texans are doing as each makes its first appearance. Northwest plays Fort Bend Marshall in the second Class 5A state semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Alamodome. Keller meets San Antonio Wagner in the second 6A state semifinal 8:30 p.m. Friday. Each is two games away from winning a state title.
“We want to get down there early enough so we have a chance to watch Northwest play,” Keller coach Randall Durant said.
Said Northwest coach Mike Hatch, “Most people don’t really know how good of a coach Randall is and good his teams are.”
Now, the natural response would be what those two are doing doesn’t have any impact on what it means to the other high schools in the district. At Northwest, that’s Byron Nelson in Trophy Club and V.R. Eaton in Haslet. Within Keller, there’s Central, Fossil Ridge and Timber Creek.
When leaders preach about building a family within several factions and finding that common cause, sports can serve as the conduit.
At the very least, maybe Dr. Reid and Dr. Warren should consider this as food for thought.
What we witnessed or tracked from about 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. last Saturday between the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth and The Coliseum at Western Texas College in Snyder has become one of the most significant sports moments in Tarrant County sports history.
This space talked last week about the area going through a renaissance with basketball. The Texans’ and Indians’ runs proved it. Even if neither had advanced to San Antonio, it would have not have changed the narrative about what is happening.
However, now it’s magnified. These were two schools that shared the same 6A athletic district the previous two seasons. When the University Interscholastic League dropped Northwest to Class 5A a year ago, it created this opportunity.
Keller has enjoyed its share of moments over the years. The softball program has advanced to the state tournament seven times. The 1991 baseball team played in the then-5A state semifinals. The 2016 girls cross country team won the 6A state championship.
Northwest has had some individual state champion moments like pole vaulter Desiree Freier.
But there’s something about a major sport that captures the fancy of a community. It happened in Grapevine last spring when the baseball team won the 5A state title.
These two bedroom communities are seeing their perceptions change. The one thing you always knew about Keller was that there was no easy way to drive to Keller. The one thing you knew about Justin is that it’s the town by the Texas Motor Speedway.
Two 32-minute games that were decided by five total points (Keller 57, Arlington Bowie 55; Northwest 65, El Paso Burges 62) within 60 minutes created a new persona for each program.
“I’ve said for the last six to eight years, this area has been a secret,” Durant said. “There have been some really good teams that have come through here. For whatever reason, there just hasn’t been the credit. Maybe what’s happening now will shed some light on what this area is all about.”
Comments