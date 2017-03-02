Nothing robotic about Central forward’s play

Fast, quick and aggressive on the soccer field for Keller Central, Trenton Magryta’s play is nothing like his favorite hobby off the field.
Off the field, Magryta’s favorite field of study is robotics, but the two activities both demand his focus.
In fact, because Magryta wanted nothing more than to continue playing soccer and follow his preferred field of study — robotics and engineering — he has committed to play next year at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City.
“I did research on several schools and found a school that has a soccer program and an engineering school I really liked. It’s just about 1,500 students,” Magryta said of the university.
“With the engineering background, I tend to overthink the game. I need to just play the game. The coaches tell me to just settle down and play like you know how to play.”
Being the president of the robotics club at Central, the allure was too much to ignore for Magryta, who plans to minor in robotics.
There will be one obvious difference, though, between playing in Texas and in South Dakota.
“I don’t mind the cold,” he said. “I’ve never lived in a cold climate, but being in Colorado and South Dakota in the winter, I love it up there.”
What Magryta will take with him next year are the skills that have made him a scoring threat for the Chargers.
In addition to his strengths of speed and endurance, which he also uses in the cross-country season at Central, Magryta said his ability for finishing with the ball has helped the team forge a fourth-place slot thus far in the district standings.
“I can run the entire game and still be a targeted threat up top,” he said.
But it hasn’t all been easy in Magryta’s senior season.
“We started not as good as we had hoped to, having a rough start, but now we’re in fourth,” he said.
A win over Weatherford last week helped the Chargers and Magryta pull out of slump, with Magryta getting back to old form and scoring a goal.
“I want to average a goal per game during the district schedule,” he said. “I was in a scoring slump in the preseason and in the first week (of district) but I’m back to normal with the goal.”
In addition to his speed, Magryta has learned to step out of his analytical mindset and become a more vocal leader for Central.
“As one of the captains on the team, I want to motivate all the underclassmen and help us to compete at a high level. It has been difficult for me to talk more on the field, but it’s how you interact with the players on and off the field which has come more natural to me. I’m not quiet but I tend to just work hard and show everyone that working hard is to just get better at the game.”
Magryta admits his engineering mindset makes him more introspective on the field.
“With the engineering background, I tend to overthink the game,” he said. “I need to just play the game. The coaches tell me to just settle down and play like you know how to play.”
