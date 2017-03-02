Lady Blacksmiths rebound to once again claim state title

5:23 Tarrant County Sheriff addresses fatal domestic shooting near Haslet Pause

3:04 Six Flags debuts new VR coaster experience

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 1

0:34 Adrian Beltre says he's still 50-50 on WBC

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 2

1:05 'Plaid bandit' caught on video stealing $50,000 at Parks Mall in Arlington