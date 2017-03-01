Crafty Kids at Willis Lane school learn to sew while sowing good deeds

Students at Willis Lane Elementary are learning “a good life skill” while helping others through a new sewing club called Crafty Kids.
Third grade teacher Kimberly Saylor began the club a few months ago as a way to encourage kids to give back to the community. Some 20 students helped make quilt tops for several quilts that will be auctioned off at the school’s spring carnival March 8. The money will go to the PTA to support projects around the school.
Now about 40 students meet once a week to sew items for others, including pillow cases for an assisted living center in Keller, baby blankets for Cook Children’s Hospital and small “talking pillows” to be used in classes at Willis Lane Elementary. During class discussions, only the student holding the pillow may talk.
“They don’t ever get to take home projects,” Saylor said. “It’s strictly about giving to others.”
Students said they enjoy learning to sew—especially using the sewing machines—and helping others.
Third grader Anderson Copeland said, “I wanted to learn to sew because it seemed like a good life skill.”
Classmate Eli Glasscock said he wanted to join “to help make blankets for kids who are sick.”
The most challenging parts of sewing?
“Keeping a straight line,” said Addison Chorens, third grader.
Isabella Johnson said that ripping out a seam with a seam ripper when she made a mistake was the hardest part because “it takes a long time.”
The club is completely supported by donations. Grandmothers of two students donated fabric and a Go Fund Me account bought ten sewing machines. School parents have been the primary donors, Saylor said.
For the quilt project, kids practiced geometric designs on paper first. Then once they had a paper pattern, they had to measure, cut out shapes, pin right sides together and plan the sewing order in a way that made sense.
Saylor said, “I’m trying to teach them sewing, but I’m also trying to teach them fractions and measurement and geometry.”
Sandra Engelland: 817-390-7323, @SandraEngelland
