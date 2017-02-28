Students feed their passions at Techno Expo

Video games, robots and other technology took center stage as more than 1,300 students—from kindergartners to seniors —presented their innovative projects at the Techno Expo Feb. 23 at Northwest High School.
Students from the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Academy at Northwest High School served up up hor d’oeuvres, and students in the The Academy of Biomedical Sciences were on hand to take vital signs for willing visitors.
Attendees were treated to a tour of the Academy of Media Arts and Technology. AMAT features three tracks of study which include Graphic Design and Photography, Television and Film, and Animation and Video Game Design.
One of the highlights was the STEMtendo project where high school students create storyboards and concepts for video games that they could actually launch in the future.
Dell donated two Chromebooks that were given away via drawing. The winners were Jaden Navarette, a student at Granger Elementary School, and Kelley Le, a student at Wilson Middle School.
Techno Expo is one of the largest events held every year by the Northwest School District, said Rachel Bobbitt, district communication and multimedia specialist. For a complete list of projects, visit expoapp.nisdtx.org.
Staff Report
