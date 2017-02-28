Texans didn’t ‘sneak’ into regional quarterfinal this time

Expectations roll in and out like the tide.
When the Justin Northwest boys basketball team advanced to the Class 6A Region I quarterfinals in 2016, it came from nowhere. This unheralded program knocked off two giants in the high school game in Allen and Duncanville to change minds and create an attitude that these kinds of games are expected.
So this 2017 run to Tuesday’s Class 5A Region I quarterfinal against Birdville at Coppell was part of the big picture. Like anything else, Northwest had to work to get there. But it wasn’t a surprise, either.
The Texans (29-5) were looking for their first 30-win season in 23 years (the 1994 team went 30-3) and first regional tournament appearance ever, said head coach Mike Hatch. If the Texans won, they would advance to the Region I tournament Friday in Snyder to face the winner of Amarillo Palo Duro-El Paso Andress.
“Making it to the quarterfinals means that we’ve had two great years and that we have been able to do some great things,” junior wing Jordan Keys said. “It makes people know who we are.”
Northwest didn’t have a problem making the postseason in five of Hatch’s first seven seasons. The problem was the Texans couldn’t do much when they advanced to the postseason. Only once had they moved beyond the bi-district round.
But this collection has a lot of parts that have come together. The Texans start with their star player in sophomore guard Avery Anderson, who has been at his scoring average in the first two playoff games against Sherman and Grapevine (21 PPG).
Freshman guard Julien Smith has developed into a pure shooter. Junior post Darrell Simpson remains the enforcer in the middle. He has averaged nearly a double-double in points and rebounding through the first two games (11 points, 8 rebounds). Northwest has also been sharing the ball. In the 71-43 area win over Grapevine, the Texans had 21 assists that led to 28 field goals.
Then there has to be that one player who rises to another level. Enter Keys. He has a double-double going and then some. Keys has averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds. He was crucial to the win over Sherman when Anderson ran into foul difficulty.
“Since [Feb. 14 at White Settlement Brewer], I found what I needed to be the player I am,” Keys said. “I’m more of a fast-break guy, get-a-rebound guy. I’m not much of a shooter. I’m kind of like a garbage man. I just clean up a lot of things.”
Hatch considers Keys one of the best finishers in the 30 years he’s been in the game. When the Texans are transition or attacking the basket, Keys has presented himself in many situations where he’s had a put back or just made a play to keep a possession going.
There has been a little bit of coaxing and chewing to make that happen from Hatch. Call it the sermon from the coaching box.
“There are times in games where he loses focus and will just watch the game,” Hatch said. “I’ve harped on him, if he will stay aggressive, that will work for him because he has a nose for the ball. He’s hard to stay in front of.”
Amid the flurry of fanfare, players have said there’s no reason to look ahead, despite what others do. As cliché as it is, it remains one game at a time.
“That’s all we’re thinking about,” Anderson said. “We’re not looking ahead.”
