Northwest, Keller make push for regional and state tourney berth

Every week is big in the boys basketball playoff season, but the teams that will be remembered will emerge at the end of this week. Justin Northwest and Keller hope to be recalled as among those teams.
The regional quarterfinals and then the regional tournaments will be played before the week is finished.
In 6A, Keller will play North Crowley in the Region I quarterfinals on Tuesday and if it can win would take on the winner of Allen and Killeen Shoemaker in the regional semifinals.
Keller got through its first round with a 60-44 performance over Mansfield and blew out Odessa Permian, 63-43, in the area round.
The game with North Crowley was to take place at Saginaw. With a win, a trip to the Region I tournament would be scheduled for the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth.
The Indians, 29-2 and District 3-6A champs, will find taking on North Crowley, 27-6 and District 4-6A champs, all the challenge they’ll want. The Panthers blazed past Abilene 84-35 and then Wolfforth Frenship 70-58.
“They’re like Kansas, Duke and Kentucky. Along with DeSoto, they’re like the royalty of Metroplex basketball,” said Keller head coach Randall Durant.
It will be an interesting matchup of Division I-type talent with Keller’s R.J. Nembhard and North Crowley’s Jordon Myers.
“They’re going to be super-talented. Similar to Myers is Grant Sherfield, who scored 30 on us as a sophomore (when he played for Mansfield Summit before transferring),” Durant said. “It’ll be a battle, but we’re excited about the opportunity. It should be fun.”
Keller will look to advance to the regional tournament after falling just short the last three seasons.
The outing against Permian showed the Indians are ready for the stretch run of the season, getting focused play on both offense and defense, Durant said.
They’ll need that same focus moving forward, but Durant said Keller welcomes the opportunity.
“We’re not going to back down from anybody,” he said.
Northwest, a 5A team at 30-5, was to play Birdville (24-8) on Tuesday at Coppell.
The winner will play in the regional semifinals later in the week against the winner of Palo Duro and Andress.
Northwest got a 10-point win over Sherman in the opening round and then came out strong again against Grapevine, 71-43.
Avery Johnson and Jordan Keys each had 21 points in the Grapevine game. Julien Smith added 17 for Northwest.
Northwest head coach Mike Hatch said the game with Sherman was closer than the score indicated and gave plenty of credit to Sherman’s preparation.
“It was good to be in a close game and we had to do some things right,” Hatch said.
The Texans executed extremely well on both ends and had a great rebounding effort in the win over Grapevine, Hatch said.
“We were astronomical on the boards and shot well. We played really well,” he said.
Birdville was to have a similar look to Grapevine, which helps in a short preparation time situation.
Hatch said Birdville is similar in size and style to how Grapevine plays.
With a win over the Hawks, Northwest won’t have the luxury of knowing much about what to expect in the regional tournament.
Palo Duro and Andress will be watched on film and worried about on Wednesday.
“We really haven’t looked very far ahead,” Hatch said. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.
The 5A Region I tournament will be hosted in Snyder.
Comments