Basketball heroics becoming the new normal for Northeast Tarrant

For many of the years I have followed the Northeast Tarrant County High School boys basketball scene, the the sport had been regarded as little more than the bridge from football to the baseball and spring football seasons.
Outside of the Carroll boys winning the 1993 then-Class 3A state title, the season didn’t provide anything too memorable. For this basketball fan, it was kind of frustrating. It wasn’t an indictment on the caliber of play, nor the young men who played the game, nor the men who coached it.
Simply put, when those teams made the playoffs, their postseasons were short as they inevitably ran into better teams.
Not anymore. We might be enjoying the early stages of a new era where the quality of basketball is at a higher level.
It’s right on the verge of March, and high school basketball is still alive and well in this area. Keller and Justin Northwest are in their respective Class 6A and 5A regional quarterfinal round with hopes of advancing to the regional tournaments.
As dynamics have changed and the population growth spurt has impacted the area, the caliber of play has improved. There are more kids playing the game. There are more schools in the area. Stars are emerging. Gyms are packed.
Keller offers national recruit R.J. Nembhard, who has kept the Indians unstoppable thus far. He helped Keller reach the quarterfinals two years ago. Keller slipped in the bi-district round in 2016 but has learned the lessons.
Justin Northwest returned to this round for the second consecutive season after being a party crasher in 2016. The Texans feature sophomore sensation guard Avery Anderson.
As selfless as basketball coaches demand that their teams play, this game at any level reaches popularity because of its stars. Players like Nembhard and Anderson could be viewed as the ambassadors who brought more visibility than this area has ever witnessed.
Each are guards who are slashers and shooters and capable of taking over a game at any time. They are a matchup headache. Look at this way: Nembhard averaged 30 points through his first two postseason games. That’s five points higher than what he averaged during the season. He will be playing at TCU next year.
Anderson averaged 21. That’s right what he averaged during the postseason. He has two more years to play.
Nembhard and Anderson weren’t the beginning of this trend, however. The reputation of the area started to change a few years ago. That was in 2013, when Northwest Byron Nelson played in the then-Class 4A Region I championship game. It fell to Fort Worth Arlington Heights.
There was an extension in Keller Central’s Joel Bolomboy, who put together a dominant high school career, went to Weber State and was drafted by the Utah Jazz in the 2016 NBA draft. He is on that team and learning. He’s not getting much playing time. But he’s at the highest level.
As this area continues to grow, more young men will pick up the game and hone their skills. The chances of more players impacting the scene like Nembhard and Anderson have done are real.
Northeast Tarrant High School basketball is shedding its image where November through February are no longer just four months with little in the way of postseason heroics to show for them. It’s becoming a stage for terrific athletes and teams.
