Lady Indians senior: This season ‘best since I’ve been here’

Audrey Kate Ward, better known by her nickname “AK,” has proved to be one of the stronger offensive players in the state throughout her high school career, and the Keller girls soccer team has certainly benefited from her talent.
The Lady Indians senior forward had 15 goals and 16 assists heading into Tuesday’s game with Abilene, and coach Billy Griffiths said he has been very impressed with her effort.
“I think she is having a tremendous season,” Griffiths said. “She is playing at a very high level this season.”
Keller was 11-2-2 and undefeated in district play heading into Tuesday’s game with Abilene, and Ward said she has been pleased with how her team has played so far.
“So far, I think this season has been the best one for us since I’ve been here,” Ward said. “We have a good group of seniors willing to work really hard to make this last season count.”
Griffiths said that he expects Ward to provide leadership and set a good example, and Ward seems to accept that role completely.
“I think something that I try to bring to the team is energy,” Ward said. “Especially before the game, trying to get everyone excited and pumped.”
Ward, who serves as an officer for HOSA (a society for future health professionals), as the captain of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, as vice president of the Calculus Club, as a member of National Honor Society, and participates in Chemistry Club, Environmental Club and Spanish Club at Keller, said for her team to have a good run into the postseason, it will take a couple of things.
“It’s going to take a lot of hard work from each and every one of us,” Ward said. “We’ll also need to focus on our ability to connect and move through the lines of defense.”
Ward has been committed to Mississippi State University since October of her sophomore year and recently made that commitment official on National Signing Day, Feb. 1.
“I couldn’t be more excited,” Ward said. “I’m also really excited my high school teammate, Gabriella Coleman, will be going to Mississippi State too.”
Ward’s Favorites
Favorite Sports Team: Dallas Cowboys
Favorite Athlete: Wayne Rooney
Favorite Food: Sushi
Favorite Movie: The Great Gatsby
Favorite TV Show: Grey’s Anatomy
Book Currently Reading: Half Broke Horses
Favorite Musical Group: Maroon 5
