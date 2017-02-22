Martinez stays undefeated headed into state wrestling meet

The UIL state wrestling tournament begins this Friday, and a sizable contingent of local wrestlers will represent area teams.
While Justin Northwest had two regional champions in Class 5A, Keller Fossil Ridge and Keller Central each also crowned a 6A regional winner.
The top four placers at each weight class will wrestle this weekend at the state meet held Friday and Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress, near Houston.
Among those regional champions, Central’s Blaine Martinez pushed his season record to 42-0 in the 6A Region I meet.
Martinez will return for his third state tournament after finishing third, then second, in his previous appearances.
With his performances to date, Martinez has been the top-ranked 132-pounder in 6A.
But Martinez knows he has to prove himself each time. “I try not to pay attention to it,” Martinez said. “It’s a good feeling, but I know that any day I can be taken off the top spot.”
Martinez said he wanted to take first at regionals and make a statement, knowing he’d likely face other ranked wrestlers. He defeated Conner Manderfeld, a state placer from Arlington Martin in the regional finals.
“All the work I’ve done during the summer is helping with my focus on winning this title,” Martinez said. “Each match, it’s like I’m at the state tournament.”
Ridge’s Frantony Lewis, 25-1, also took first at 195.
His only loss this year is to Matthew Dean from Humble Kingwood in early January.
“We learned a lot from that match,” Fossil Ridge head coach Waymon May said of the lone defeat.
“I learned you have to leave everything on the mat,” Lewis said, who is a returning qualifier. “That match was a simulation of state and at that point in time you can’t hold anything back. You have to risk it all.”
Lewis is on the opposite side of the bracket from Dean, the Region III champion, so any rematch would likely occur in the finals.
Lewis admitted he was a bit intimidated at state last year but said he now knows what to expect.
“I’ve worked my butt off this season in practice every day,” the Panthers senior said. “Now’s the time to show the state and these other teams what I can do. But I’m not going to overlook anybody.”
NISD wrestlers make some noise
Northwest Eaton led the way in qualifying six wrestlers to go to the state tournament. This is Eaton’s second year of competition. The Eagles sent just an alternate to last year’s state meet, said head coach Bryan Shivers.
Two boys, Nick Cerniauskas, 160, and Jose Coubles, 170, will be joined by four girls qualifiers: Kiyle Delgado, 102, Mattison Parker, 119, Zoe Oliver, 138 and Asanta Doe, 185.
“It’s a big jump from last year,” Shivers said. “We were dead last in the district standings last year.”
This is the second year for the Eaton program, so the squad is devoid of seniors and should be solid for the next several years.
Northwest had a total of five qualifiers, including two Region II champions in Schon Ausman, 145, and girls champ and Outstanding Wrestler Andrenae Carter at 165. Michael Kumlien, 132, was a runner-up.
Kumlien is in Texas for his first year, having been a two-time state qualifier in South Dakota. He learned to wrestle in pre-kindergarten, growing up in Wisconsin
“I was really hoping to win, but I’m OK with runner-up,” Kumlien said, noting he expects to see the regional champ again at the state tournament.
“I really want to be in the top three,” the Northwest junior said of his goals at state. “That would be huge for me. I’d be ecstatic.”
Other Texans qualifying for state include freshman Aiden Jean, 152, and Madison Brown at 110.
Byron Nelson will send two girls, Lexie Basham and Kaylynn Albrecht, to the 6A meet.
Falcons, Indians and Chargers qualify
Keller Timber Creek will be taking the most boys qualifiers in school history with four wrestlers.
Falcons qualifying are Austin Fox, 160, Chase Carter, 138, Nathan Grimes, 170 and Roderick Valentine, 126.
Timber Creek head coach Craig Roark was particularly impressed with Valentine’s performance, beating two returning state qualifiers to earn his own spot.
Fox will be headed to the state meet for the third time, last year placing fifth.
“I want to leave it all on the mat,” Fox said. “This will be my last high school tournament, so it’s going to be a bittersweet moment for me.”
Along with Martinez, Central will also be sending David Owens, 160 and Jake Riberich, 220, and girls Colleen Weber and Amalani Latu are also state qualifiers.
Keller had the lighter weights covered, with Parker Decker, 106, Preston Decker, 113 and Eli Landman, 120 all qualifying for the state tournament. They are joined by Ashlee Lara at 185 for the girls.
The boys will be contenders for the coming years, too, as the Decker twins are freshmen and Landman is a junior.
“With the twins coming in to work out with Eli, it was like iron sharpening iron,” said Keller head coach Jim Schee of the quality competition in the Indians’ wrestling room. “They put in a lot of work in the summer and they’re starting to see it develop.
“We’re very pleased and excited about all of them,” Schee said.
