Texans roll as sophomore standout keeps getting better

There is a difference between possessing a scorer’s mentality and a winner’s mentality.
Justin Northwest boys basketball sophomore guard Avery Anderson had every reason to try and win the District 6-5A championship on Feb. 14 with what he could do. Instead, he deferred.
In the final 8.6 seconds at White Settlement Brewer, Anderson drove the length of the floor, moved into the paint and found freshman guard Julien Smith cutting from the baseline. Anderson passed up the 8-footer and calmly distributed to Smith, who was fouled and knocked down the two district championship free throws with 0.2 seconds to play. Northwest cut down the nets with a 44-43 victory.
“It’s just a great basketball play,” Northwest coach Mike Hatch said. “He did exactly what we wanted to do on the play. He made the right decision. It’s unique. He embraces the attention. He’s not overconfident. He’s fearless. He believes we’re going to win every game. He’s a winner.”
“Last year, I played with a bunch of mature guys who helped me get ready for this season. I knew all the JV players were going to have to step up. I knew I had to be that mentor for them.”
- Avery Anderson, Justin Northwest sophomore guard
Throughout 2016-2017, most of Northwest’s opponents have not produced the right answer when taking on Anderson (6-2, 165). He has the Texans back in the playoffs with hopes of making another long run. Teams with impact players have a chance if players like that take the lead.
Northwest (2-5) defeated Sherman 78-68 in the Class 5A Region I bi-district round Tuesday in Gainesviille. They move on to face Grapevine in the area round, 7 p.m. Friday at Flower Mound High School.
Anderson made a name for himself during the Texans’ 2015-2016 playoff run when he scored 27 against Duncanville in the area round.
But how he scored those points vs. what he is doing in 2016-2017 is a transformation. Back then, he was driving to the basket, picking up fouls and either connecting on “and-ones” or making free throws.
This year, Anderson has emerged as a shooter. His signature shot is his pull-up 12-footer in the lane. The 3-point shot is developing. Anderson is shooting 52 percent for the season, 41 from long distance, and averaging 21 points per game.
He didn’t back down from the challenge against national recruit and TCU signee in Keller’s R.J. Nembhard on Dec. 28 in the Moritz Holiday Classic. Nembhard scored 14. Anderson scored 25.
“Last year, I played with a bunch of mature guys who helped me get ready for this season,” Anderson said. “I knew all the JV players were going to have to step up. I knew I had to be that mentor for them. The pull-up jumper comes natural to me. The 3s are coming.”
Anderson is the first player on the opposing team’s scouting report. Northwest has faced the box-and-one, triangle-and-two and other moves off ball screens. The intent is to make sure Anderson doesn’t beat them.
But the problem with such plans is that the Texans have other scoring options between Smith, Jordan Keyes and post Darrell Simpson. That’s helped Anderson to become an effective passer. Hatch has witnessed a more aggressive approach in the second half of district play.
“Avery is trying to be a complete player,” Hatch said. “He’s so athletic and quick. He has the ability to get to the basket or shoot an open 3-pointer. By adding a pull-up jumper, he becomes really hard to guard. The challenge is forcing him to make the right decision.”
With two more years to play, Anderson appears destined for the Division I level. He already holds an offer from SMU. Baylor, Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Oregon are tracking him.
That also means the bulls-eye is expanding.
“I realized that a lot people were going to key on me and I had to understand how to play through it,” Anderson. “It’s a big change for me. I’ve just had to adjust.”
