Help name Keller’s newest middle school

The seventh middle school in the Keller school district is set to open in August 2017, and officials are asking community members to weigh in on the campus's name, mascot and primary color.
The new middle school is currently under construction along an extension of Thompson Road between North Riverside Drive and Interstate 35W. At the Feb. 9 board meeting, trustees previewed a slate of name and mascot combinations and primary color options compiled by a committee of parents, teachers, campus administrators and central office administrators.
Name/Mascot options for the new middle school are: Alliance Aviators, Sendero Sabers (Saber-toothed Tigers), Frontier Trailblazers and Vista Ridge Lions. Primary Color options (which will complement gold and/or white accent colors) are: gray, red, lime green and orange.
To vote, go to kellerisd.net and look for the link: “Community invited to help name new middle school.” Voting ends Feb. 27.
