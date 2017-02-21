Keller picks up another playoff win, looks for more

The Keller girls basketball team has been adding to its list of accomplishments but has more on its plate to achieve this week.
The district champions have notched two playoff wins and faces Arlington Bowie in the Region I quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Worth Nolan Catholic. Bowie is the District 4-6A champion.
Keller beat North Crowley 46-35 and then Wolfforth Frenship, 49-35.
The consistent play seen thus far in the postseason is what Keller head coach Doug Sporrer is encouraged, but not surprised, to see.
With seniors and juniors making the bulk of the lineup, Sporrer said the girls raise the bar on their own and know what the consequences are if they don’t play focused.
“They know the next loss and then you’re done,” Sporrer said. “I just give them the reasons why we’re going to win. We’ll go from there.”
One of the reasons Sporrer must be giving his team is being able to play solid defense.
“Defensively, the kids are doing a great job,” Sporrer said.
He said Keller held North Crowley to its lowest point total and Frenship’s second-lowest offensive output of their respective seasons.
Offensively, the Lady Indians were in great form, too.
In the Frenship win, Sporrer said Keller shot 65 percent overall, including 67 percent from inside the arc and 55 percent on the other side of the line.
With a win over Bowie, Keller would look to face the winner of Duncanville and DeSoto.
Bowie, with just three losses on the season heading into Tuesday’s game, has played five other common opponents of Keller with a point differential of four points in the Lady Indians’ favor.
“If that’s worth something,” Sporrer said.
“We’re bigger, so being able to control the pace of the game will be huge. We should win if we get a decent shot and control the pace and not turn the ball over,” he said. “They’ll want to speed it up.”
Looking ahead, 20th-ranked Keller could make the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ poll look inconsequential against 13th Bowie and likely top-ranked Duncanville.
“They speak for themselves and they’re the defending state champs,” Sporrer added about Duncanville. “I think they’re ranked No. 9 in the country.”
But the challenge is welcomed at Keller.
“We think the deals where we get the opportunity to play will be fun. We’ll take the opportunity and it’s one game. We’re more than happy to play that game,” Sporrer said.
Timber Creek lost its bi-district playoff game against Arlington Lamar, 48-44.
The Lady Falcons held a 23-22 lead at the break.
“It was a great season,” said Timber Creek head coach Tina DeMichele, “but a rough way to end it. I’m really going to miss the seniors and their leadership. This team did so much in one year, and I’m very proud of all of them.”
Justin Northwest also lost in the bi-district round to Denison, 51-41.
It was the third straight year the Lady Texans had earned their way into the playoffs but exited the first round.
