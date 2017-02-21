Ridge, Creek knocked out while Keller, Northwest play Tuesday

With the start of the boys basketball playoffs, it’s win-or-go-home, and four local teams from the Keller and Northwest school districts were trying to keep their lockers full for as long as possible.
Keller and Justin Northwest head into the playoffs as respective district champions, while Keller Fossil Ridge and Keller Timber Creek also made the cut after the regular season.
Fossil Ridge and Timber Creek ended the season tied for the runner-up spot behind Keller, and it was Ridge that took the second seed by virtue of a coin flip.
This first bi-district round of games paired Keller with Mansfield on Tuesday. On Monday, Fossil Ridge lost 76-38 to the third seed from District 4-6A, Arlington Bowie, and Timber Creek lost 78-43 to second-place Arlington Martin.
Northwest was taking on Sherman in Gainesville in its first-round game on Tuesday.
With a win over Mansfield, Keller would play the winner of the Odessa Permian vs El Paso Coronado winner in the area round.
If that takes place, the trip to Abilene may come in handy for the Indians.
The same would have been true for Ridge and Creek, too.
A win for the Panthers would have set them to play the winner of Amarillo Tascosa vs El Paso Pebble Hills. A Timber Creek win over Martin would have pitted the Falcons against the winner of Midland and El Paso Americas.
“Either way, we go west,” said Timber Creek head coach Brad Mouser before the bi-district round.
“The crazy thing is, we have to look forward in finding places to play,” Mouser said of playoff games on the road. “We’ll wait and see at 6 p.m.,” referring to the tipoff time on Monday’s game with Martin.
Northwest, with a win over Sherman, wouldn’t require such a large gas tank for the next round.
Should the Texans get past Sherman, they would play the Dallas Wyatt vs. Grapevine winner.
Northwest head coach Mike Hatch said preparing for the playoffs has been an easier transition from the regular season by clinching their spot over two weeks ago.
“Winning a district championship is a big reward,” Hatch said. “We’re ready to take a step up now.”
Fossil Ridge and Timber Creek could get tired of seeing each other before the season concludes for one or both teams.
Not only did the two teams split the regular season series but their bi-district games were part of a back-to-back double-header at Coppell on Monday night.
And, should both teams survive to the third round, they would face each other one more time.
