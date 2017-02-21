Keller Citizen

Keller, Roanoke and Trophy Club police report

Keller

Feb. 5

Bluebonnet Dr., 700 block: Assault causes bodily injury of a family member.

Arden Ln., 1300 block: Identity theft.

Feb. 8

Treehouse Ln. N., 1600 block: Identity theft.

Feb. 9

S. Main, 700 block: Possession of marijuana.

Smithfield Rd., 8100 block: Building burglary.

S. Main, 700 block: Theft $100 to $750.

Bear Creek Pkwy., 1000 block: Theft $100 to $750.

Feb. 11

S. Main, 1500 block: Possession of marijuana.

Stoneglen Dr., 600 block: Driving while intoxicated, second.

S. Main, 2000 block: Theft $100 to $750.

Keller Smithfield Rd., 600 block: Intoxication assault with vehicle.

Feb. 12

Pryor Ct. N., 600 block: Possession of marijuana.

Feb. 13

Bear Creek Pkwy., 800 block: Criminal mischief $2,500 to $30,000.

S. Main, 2000 block: Theft with two or more previous convictions.

Feb. 14

Shadow Glen Ln., 600 block: Vehicle burglary.

Roanoke

Feb. 6

Hillswick Court, 600 block: Runaway report.

North Hwy 377, 1200 block: Driving while license invalid.

Feb. 7

North Hwy 377, 1500 block. Possession of marijuana and outstanding warrants.

Feb. 8

West Texas 114, 900 block: Possession of controlled substance.

East Texas 114, 400 block: Fail to identity, possession of controlled substance and outstanding warrants.

Feb. 9

Henrietta Creek Rd, 700 block: Driving while license invalid.

Chaucer Ct., 600 block: Simple assault.

Feb. 11

Marshall Creek Rd., 100 block: Theft report.

North Hwy 377, 1200 block: Theft report.

Palm Ln., 100 block: Burglary report.

East Texas 114, 2000 block: Driving while intoxicated.

Feb. 12

North Walnut St., 400 block: Driving while intoxicated.

West Texas 114, 700 block: Driving while intoxicated.

Dallas Dr., 600 block: Harassment report.

Trophy Club

Feb. 5

Dry Creek Ranch Apts., Burglary.

Feb. 6

Cambria Ct., Forgery/fraud.

Feb. 7

Freedom Dog Park. Burglary.

Feb. 8

Bobcat Blvd., 2700 block: Found property.

Trophy Lake Dr., 100 block: Theft.

Feb. 9

Plantation Oaks Dr., 1500 block: Harassment.

Westlake

Feb. 11

Terra Bella Dr., 1800 block: Assault causes bodily injury of a family member.

Hwy. 114, 3100 block: Driving while intoxicated.

Feb. 13

Hwy. 114, 2200 block: Driving while intoxicated.

