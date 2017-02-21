Keller, Roanoke and Trophy Club police report

Keller
Feb. 5
Bluebonnet Dr., 700 block: Assault causes bodily injury of a family member.
Arden Ln., 1300 block: Identity theft.
Feb. 8
Treehouse Ln. N., 1600 block: Identity theft.
Feb. 9
S. Main, 700 block: Possession of marijuana.
Smithfield Rd., 8100 block: Building burglary.
S. Main, 700 block: Theft $100 to $750.
Bear Creek Pkwy., 1000 block: Theft $100 to $750.
Feb. 11
S. Main, 1500 block: Possession of marijuana.
Stoneglen Dr., 600 block: Driving while intoxicated, second.
S. Main, 2000 block: Theft $100 to $750.
Keller Smithfield Rd., 600 block: Intoxication assault with vehicle.
Feb. 12
Pryor Ct. N., 600 block: Possession of marijuana.
Feb. 13
Bear Creek Pkwy., 800 block: Criminal mischief $2,500 to $30,000.
S. Main, 2000 block: Theft with two or more previous convictions.
Feb. 14
Shadow Glen Ln., 600 block: Vehicle burglary.
Roanoke
Feb. 6
Hillswick Court, 600 block: Runaway report.
North Hwy 377, 1200 block: Driving while license invalid.
Feb. 7
North Hwy 377, 1500 block. Possession of marijuana and outstanding warrants.
Feb. 8
West Texas 114, 900 block: Possession of controlled substance.
East Texas 114, 400 block: Fail to identity, possession of controlled substance and outstanding warrants.
Feb. 9
Henrietta Creek Rd, 700 block: Driving while license invalid.
Chaucer Ct., 600 block: Simple assault.
Feb. 11
Marshall Creek Rd., 100 block: Theft report.
North Hwy 377, 1200 block: Theft report.
Palm Ln., 100 block: Burglary report.
East Texas 114, 2000 block: Driving while intoxicated.
Feb. 12
North Walnut St., 400 block: Driving while intoxicated.
West Texas 114, 700 block: Driving while intoxicated.
Dallas Dr., 600 block: Harassment report.
Trophy Club
Feb. 5
Dry Creek Ranch Apts., Burglary.
Feb. 6
Cambria Ct., Forgery/fraud.
Feb. 7
Freedom Dog Park. Burglary.
Feb. 8
Bobcat Blvd., 2700 block: Found property.
Trophy Lake Dr., 100 block: Theft.
Feb. 9
Plantation Oaks Dr., 1500 block: Harassment.
Westlake
Feb. 11
Terra Bella Dr., 1800 block: Assault causes bodily injury of a family member.
Hwy. 114, 3100 block: Driving while intoxicated.
Feb. 13
Hwy. 114, 2200 block: Driving while intoxicated.
