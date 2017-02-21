Keller senior center growth spurs needs study

More space in the activity center and help with transportation are needs Keller senior citizens hope will be met after the city conducts a feasibility study of the senior activities center.
A group of senior citizens expressed those needs and others to Keller City Council earlier this month during a precouncil meeting.
“We are literally busting our seams,” said Carol Rubino, board president of Keller Community Senior Fund Inc., a newly formed nonprofit organization to help raise money for senior’s needs.
Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects could be conducting the study, per council members approval. The item was on the Feb. 21 agenda, which is after deadline for the Keller Citizen’s print edition.
City spokeswoman Rachel Reynolds said $70,000 is budgeted for the study, with the money from the Keller Development Corp. budget, but the contract amount being considered came in at $51,700.
Rubino said Keller Senior Activities Center is more than just a place for retirees to eat lunch. Last year, the center had more than 17,000 registrations for 360 programs or activities which include Spanish classes, book club, line dancing, birthday breakfasts, games and crafts.
The seniors not only take day trips to lunch, movies or a museum, but also out-of-state trips to North Carolina or international trips to China and London.
Some activities at the center, such as bingo, have more than 85 in attendance, making it hard to get around in a wheelchair or walker, Rubino said.
The activity center is expected to get even more use in the coming years because of the rising life expectancy, coupled with thousands of baby boomers turning 65, according to data from LongTemScorecard.org.
Local data shared by Rubino included 20 percent of more than 45,000 who live in Keller are senior citizens. And out of those seniors, according to a 2014 U.S. Census Bureau report, 22 percent live alone, 14 percent receive food stamps, and many do not have access to phone service or a vehicle.
Rubino said more space will help with logistics, but there are other needs to be met within the center such as supplies and scholarships for trips, which is one of the reasons the Keller Community Senior Fund was formed.
Once board members set up bylaws, goals and objectives, fundraisers will begin for those things, Rubino said.
Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
