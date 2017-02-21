Keller, Haslet, Roanoke, Trophy Club and Westlake calendar

Keller
Feb. 24
Social Rose Boutique
Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce hosts a grand opening for Social Rose Boutique, 1530 Keller Pkwy., Ste. B, which offers a variety of clothes and accessories for women. Includes food, drinks and door prizes. For information call 817-891-5093.
Friday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Feb. 24
Local Leads
Local Leads, a serious leads-driven luncheon presented by Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce, meets at Napoli’s Pizza and Pasta, 10752 N. Beach St. The restaurant offers a 10 percent discount on meals. For information call Joan Manning at 817-431-2169 or Greg Ballog at 817-908-4586.
Friday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Feb. 27
Long-Term Care
Keller Public Library hosts a workshop on how to pay for long-term care, presented by experts at McGee Law Firm. Includes information on how to care for long-term care, how to pay for it and Medicaid planning tools. For information or to register call 817-743-4840 or email library@cityofkeller.com.
Monday, 6-7:30 p.m.
Feb. 27
Planning, Zoning Commission
The Keller Planning and Zoning Commission meets in the council chambers at Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Pkwy. The meeting begins with a commissioners briefing following by regular session. For information call 817-743-4000.
Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 28
Monthly Chamber Luncheon
Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly luncheon at the Killer ISD Rock Gym, 350 Keller Pkwy., featuring representatives of Hillwood talking about the Alliance Town Center area. Registration at the door is $35 for members, $45 for non-members. For information call 817-431-2169 or email info@kellerchamber.com.
Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
March 1
Velocity Networking
Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce’s Velocity Networking group meets at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, 1727 Keller Pkwy. The topic for the meeting is “Employee or Partner?” Free. For information email Greg Ballog at gballog@kellerchamber.com.
Wednesday, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
March 1
REACH
Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce’s REACH group (Relationships Established at Cocktail Hour), meets for casual networking with no fees, no agenda and no program, at Mi Cocina in Alliance Town Center, 9369 Rain Lily Tr. There will be complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. For information call 817-431-2169.
Wednesday, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
March 1
Long-Term Care
Keller Public Library hosts a workshop on how to pay for long-term care, presented by experts at McGee Law Firm. Includes information on how to care for long-term care, how to pay for it and Medicaid planning tools. For information or to register call 817-743-4840 or email library@cityofkeller.com.
Wednesday, noon-1:30 p.m.
March 2
Reader’s Forum
Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Rd., hosts the Reader’s Forum, a volunteer-led book club. This month;s book is Rogue Lawyer by John Grisham. April’s book is I Am Malala by Malala Yousafzai. For information call 817-743-4840 or email library@cityofkeller.com.
Thursday, noon-1 p.m.
March 2
NFL Worthy
Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce hosts “Is Your Business NFL Worthy?” A complimentary seminar to kick off the Business Academy, featuring former pro football player Mike Weddington who now owns his own business providing support and solutions for businesses of all types. In the council chambers at Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Pkwy. Free. For information email info@kellerchamber.com.
Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon.
March 2
D-Bats Golden Triangle
Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce hosts a ribbon cutting for D-Bats Golden Triangle baseball/softball training facility, 5900 Park Vista Circle in Fort Worth. For information call Greg Ballog at 817-908-4586 or email gballog@kellerchamber.com.
Thursday, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
March 3
CBN
Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce’s CBN group at Farmers Insurance — Kirkwood Agency, 130 E. Hill St., for Christian business owners who want to learn how to collaborate and better serve the community. There is roundtable discussion, prayer and, often, devotions shared. There is no fee. For information call 817-431-2169. Friday, 8-9:30 a.m.
March 3
Local Leads
Local Leads, a serious leads-driven luncheon presented by Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce, meets at Napoli’s Pizza and Pasta, 10752 N. Beach St. The restaurant offers a 10 percent discount on meals. For information call Joan Manning at 817-431-2169 or Greg Ballog at 817-908-4586.
Friday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
March 3
WizArt
Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Rd., hosts a monthly craft program for ages 5-12. No registration required. For information call 817-743-4800.
Friday, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
March 4
Keller Recycling Day
The city of Keller’s spring recycling and shredding of hazardous and electronic wastes is held at the Municipal Service Center, 151 Bear Creek Pkwy. W. Services are free to Keller residents and business with proof of residency. Acceptable hazardous waste includes items such as acids, aerosol cans, antifreeze, batteries of all kinds, brake fluid, cooking oil, craft chemicals, drain cleaners, fertilizers, fluorescent light bulbs. . Shredding is limited to five bakers boxes three black contractor bags, 5 tall kitchen bags, 10 paper grocery bags. For information call the city manager’s office at 817-743-4000 or email townhall@cityofkeller.com.
Saturday, 9 a.m. until the trucks are full.
March 4
Keller Writers’ Association
Keller Writers’ Association, a group to help current and aspiring writers write well in an environment encouraging creativity, meets at the Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Rd. For more information, contact the group’s president, Clover Autrey, at cloverautrey@gmail.com.
Saturday, 12:15 p.m.
March 4
Long-Term Care
Keller Public Library hosts a workshop on how to pay for long-term care, presented by experts at McGee Law Firm. Includes information on how to care for long-term care, how to pay for it and Medicaid planning tools. For information or to register call 817-743-4840 or email library@cityofkeller.com.
Saturday, 12:30-2 p.m.
March 4
Open Craft Sale
Truth Renewed Ministries, a local non-profit providing free Biblical counseling and operating solely by donations, holds the year’s first Renewed Treasures Crafts for a Cause Open Craft Sale featuring unique, one-of-a-kind items such as wall plaques, jewelry and paper crafts, at 238 N. Main St., Ste. C. All proceeds go directly to ministry needs. For information visit TruthRenewed.org.
Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
March 5
Tail Waggin’ Tutors
Keller Public Library offers Tail Waggin’ Tutors, offering children the chance to improve their reading skills by reading to a therapy dog. For ages 5 and up. For more information call 817-743-4840 or email library@cityofkeller.com.
Sunday, 3-4:30 p.m.
March 7
Keller City Council
Keller City Council meets for pre-council session in the pre-council meeting room followed by regular session in the council chambers at Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Pkwy. For information call 817-743-4000.
Tuesday, 5 p.m.
March 7
Yappy Hour
K-9 Pointe Dog Park, 405 Rufe Snow Dr. hosts Yappy Hour. Participants bring their dogs and enjoy beverages from local breweries and wineries plus food trucks. For information call 817-743-4050.
Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m.
Haslet
Feb. 22
EDC Type B
Haslet Community and Economic Development Corporation (Type B) meets in the board room at the Haslet Community Center, 105 Main St. For information call 817-439-5931 or email kjones@haslet.org.
Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.
Feb. 22
ECD Type A
Haslet Economic Development Corporation (Type A) meets at the Haslet Community Center, 105 Main St. For information call 817-439-5931 or email kjones@haslet.org.
Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Feb. 22
Reading to Rover
Haslet Public Library, 100 Gammill St., offers Reading to Rover, a chance for reluctant readers in first through fifth grades to practice their reading skills by reading to a therapy dog. Free but registration is required. For information or to register call 817-439-4278.
Wednesday, 4-5 p.m.
Feb. 23
Pajama Story Time
Pajama Story Time with Miss Lisa returns to the Haslet Public Library, 100 Gammill St. Bring your blankets and stuffed animals, wear your pajamas and listen to stories perfect for all family members. For information call 817-439-4278.
Thursday, 6-6:30 p.m.
Feb. 27
Planning and Zoning Commission
Haslet Planning and Zoning Commission meets at the Haslet Community Center, 105 Main St. For information call 817-439-5931.
Monday, 6:30 p.m.
March 2
Dr. Seuss’ Birthday
Haslet Public Library, 100 Gammill St., celebrates Dr. Seuss’ Birthday with a party in the library meeting room. For information call 817-439-4278.
Thursday, 5-7 p.m.
March 2
Evening Book Club
The Evening Book Club meets at the Haslet Public Library, 100 Gammill St. For information call 817-439-4278.
Thursday, 7-8 p.m.
March 4
New Volunteer Orientation
Haslet Public Library, 100 Gammill St., holds a new volunteer orientation session in the meeting room. For information call 817-439-4278.
Saturday, 9-10 a.m.
March 6
Haslet City Council
The Haslet City Council meets at the Haslet Community Center, 105 Main St. For information call 817-439-5931, ext. 102, or email dbuchanan@haslet.org.
Monday, 7 p.m.
March 6
Matter of Balance
Haslet Public Library, 100 Gammill St., hosts a class on “Matter of Balance,” in the meeting room. For information call 817-439-4278.
Monday, 10 a.m.-noon.
March 7
Computer Class
Haslet Public Library, 100 Gammill St., hosts a computer class on Microsoft Office Open Lab in the meeting room. For information call 817-439-4278.
Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Roanoke
Feb. 25
Crud Cruiser Day
Roanoke Public Works, 265 Marshall Creek Rd., welcomes the Crud Cruiser to Roanoke to collect hazardous waste including acids, aerosol, cans, antifreeze, batteries, brake fluid, chemicals, cooking oils, degreasers, drain cleaners, fertilizers, fluorescent lights, gasoline, glue, lawn/pool chemicals, medicines, motor oil, paints/stains, paint thinners, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, oil filters, solvents, transmission fluid and varnishes. Free with a Roanoke water bill as proof of residency. For information call 817-491-6099.
Saturday, 9-11 a.m.
Feb. 25
Roanoke Writers Circle
Roanoke Writers Circle, giving writers a chance to gather to discuss their craft, meets at the Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St. Group is aimed mainly at fiction writers but all are welcome. For information call 817-491-2691.
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon.
March 4
Fishing in the Park
Ronaoke’s free annual Fishing the Park event, with free hot dogs and prizes of sporting goods and fishing equipment awarded in different age groups for longest and second-longest fish, is held at Roanoke Community Park. Souvenir trophies will be available at the event and proceeds benefit Texas Junior Anglers and the fishing event. The entire family is welcome. For information call 817-837-9930.
Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon.
March 4
Roanoke Writers Circle
Roanoke Writers Circle, giving writers a chance to gather to discuss their craft, meets at the Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St. Group is aimed mainly at fiction writers but all are welcome. For information call 817-491-2691.
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon.
Trophy Club
Feb. 25
Council Retreat
Trophy Club Town Council holds a council retreat at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Trophy Club Fort Worth North, 2900 E. SH 114. For information call 682-831-4600.
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 28
Council Meet Cancelled
The scheduled Trophy Club Town Council meeting has been cancelled. For information call 682-831-4600.
March 2
Planning and Zoning
The Trophy Club Planning and Zoning Commission meets in the boardroom at the Svore Municipal Building, 100 Municipal Dr. For information call 682-831-4600. Thursday, 7 p.m.
March 4
Park Clean Up
Volunteers willing to contribute three hours are invited to help with the monthly Park Clean Up at Trophy Club Beach, 2885 Trophy Park Dr. Volunteers should dress appropriately for the weather and meet at the guard shack. For information email gateattendant@trophyclubpark.com.
Saturday, 8 a.m.
March 6
EDC 4B
Trophy Club Economic Development Corporation 4B meets in the boardroom at the Svore Municipal Building, 100 Municipal Dr. For information call 682-831-4600.
Monday, 7 p.m.
Westlake
Feb. 23
Historical Preservation Society
The Westlake Historical Preservation Society hosts its annual membership reception, at the home of WHPS board member Becky and Bryant Fisher. Email fantasytrails@aol.com for information.
Thursday, 7-9 p.m.
Feb. 27
Westlake Town Council
Westlake Town Council meets at the Town Hall, 1301 Solana Blvd., Bldg. 4, Ste. 4202. For information call 817-430-0941.
Monday, 5 p.m.
March 4
Gallery Night
WA Foundation’s presents its14th annual Gallery Night auction, benefitting Westlake Academy, at Texas Motor Speedway Club, 3545 Lone Star Circle. This year’s theme is “All That Glitters,” and the event include silent and live auctions of items and experiences, gourmet food, complementary beverages and dancing to live music by The Jam Wows. Tickets are $125 per person, available online at WestlakeAcademyFoundation.org. For information contact Dr. Shelly Myers at smyers@westlake-tx.org.
Saturday, March 4, 6 p.m.
March 6
Coffee & Conversation
Join Mayor Laura Wheat for Coffee & Conversation with the Mayor/Board President in the Solana Great Room inside the Marriott Solana Hotel, 5 Village Circle. Complimentary coffee and tea provided by Marriott Solana Hotel. For information call 817-490-5719 or email Ginger Awtry at gawtry@westlake-tx.org.
Monday 8-9:30 a.m.
March 6
Board of Trustees
Westlake Board of Trustees meeting at the Westlake Town Hall, 1301 Solana Blvd., Bldg. 4, Suite 4202. For information call 817-430-0941.
Monday, 5 p.m.
Submit calendar items to amurray@star-telegram.com. Deadline is noon on Thursdays. Include, date, time, location and contact information. Items are printed as space allows.
Comments