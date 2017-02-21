Keller art studio features Irma Ward’s abstract collection

Inspiration for Irma Ward’s art comes from many sources—some concrete and some from her dreams.
“Capturing the Dream, paintings by Irma Ward” is on view through Feb. 27 at Elm Street Studio in Keller. A special reception was held Jan. 27 at the studio, located at 139 S. Elm St.
Ward’s paintings begin with a recognizable sketch that is transformed layer after layer until a final image is complete, inspiring the viewer to find new and unfamiliar elements in each piece.
According to Ward’s bio, she is inspired by abstract expressionists and works from sketches with a limited color palette, finding ways to make those colors the "voice" of the painting.
“Once I start working on the canvas, ideas start flowing and the painting may take on a different form,” Ward said.
Ward’s favorite quote from Marc Chagall speaks about the meaning of abstract: “…something which comes to life spontaneously through a gamut of contracts….and pervades both the picture and the eye of the spectator with conceptions of new and unfamiliar elements.”
Shelly Hye, owner of Elm Street Studio, said the beauty of abstract art is that it takes on a different meaning for everyone, making it especially fun to view with others and share thoughts about the experience.
“In Irma’s pieces and other abstract art work, what’s wonderful is everyone who views it brings their own insights to what the piece means,” Hye said.
Also included in the exhibit, 10 whimsical paintings from when Ward explored a 30-day painting challenge, creating pieces that each include a small ceramic figure called “Susie Swimmer.”
Elm Street Studio has a new fine art exhibit every two months, with a proceed of the artist’s sales going to a charity of their choice. Ward has chosen Disabled American Veterans.
To view her collection, stop by Elm Street Studio from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (or by appointment). For more information go to www.elmstreetstudiokeller.com and www.irmaward.com.
