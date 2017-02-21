Moms and kids strike a pose at Yoga storytime

On any given Thursday, miniature yogis can be found at the the Keller Public Library striking a pose during Yoga Storytime.
The program, which started in January, combines two of Youth Services Librarian Kelly Holt loves: literature and yoga.
“I am really into yoga as a hobby,” Holt said. “I thought this would be great for children who didn’t want to sit still during storytime.”
During the class, Holt chooses two stories and uses yoga moves, such as downward dog or the cobra pose, to act out the story.
“They’re telling the story with their body page by page,” Holt said.
Keller resident Anshu Gupta has brought her daughter, Aanya Gupta, 2, regularly since the program began.
“She loves it,” she said. “She gets really excited about doing Yoga.”
Even at her young age, Aanya could follow along and do most of the movements during class last Thursday.
“The first class, they tend to watch more, but start to get the hang of it the more they come,” Holt said.
There has been such a positive response from the community, they’ve had to add another class, which ranges between 15 and 30 participants, Holt said.
“The response has been great,” Holt said.
The idea was formed after being challenged by Keller Public Library Services Manager Rae Cheney to come up with some innovative ideas.
“She has really encouraged everyone to think outside the box,” Holt said.
The library is more than a place to go to find books, Cheney said.
“Our storytime is a great way to combine literacy with kinesthetic learning, allowing children to actively use their bodies while they learn,” she said.
The storytime also gives parents a chance to squeeze in a little extra exercise as well, Cheney said.
“We are excited that so many parents want to take advantage of this opportunity to model physical fitness with their children, while also helping develop their literacy skills,” she said.
Yoga Storytime is every Thursday at 10:30 and 11 a.m. at the Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Road.
Comments