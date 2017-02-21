Former Keller mayor jumps into May 6 race

The former mayor of Keller will run again for the position in the spring election.
Pat McGrail, who was mayor from 2007 until losing the 2014 election to Mark Mathews, filed Friday to run for the position of mayor.
In a statement, McGrail said that when Mathews announced he would not seek re-election, several Keller residents encouraged him to run.
“They told me they worried that Keller might head down the wrong path without strong, independent and experienced leadership guiding our City Council,” McGrail said, adding that his decision to run is “not only right for Keller, but it’s an absolute necessity.”
Mathews successfully fought a recall election last spring that he claimed was led by a special interest group. The group accused him of malfeasance and misconduct, primarily saying that he didn’t recuse himself from apparent conflicts of interest.
Mathews defended himself against the group, which supported him in the 2014 election, saying the group was not happy with some of his votes on council matters.
McGrail, who was Mathews’ political opponent three years ago and signed the petition for the recall election, is again taking up the fight against the special interest group.
“We cannot allow such a special interest group that controls a majority of the council today to continue mandating Keller’s future — a future that, if allowed to persist, would further stifle positive economic growth and set our city back,” said McGrail’s statement, which also said that his last campaign was challenging because of “the special interest group that has bitterly divided our city.”
McGrail served five terms on the City Council before he was elected mayor. He is a retired American Airlines executive who moved to Keller in 1989.
The candidate filing period for area elections ended Feb. 17, with a number of incumbents running unopposed. for city council places and school board seats.
Here are the candidates who applied for a place on the May 6 ballot:
Keller
Mayor
Rick Barnes, 53, currently the Place 6 incumbent and Mayor Pro Tem; self-employed speaker.
Kris Jara, a 33-year-old private investigator.
Pat McGrail, 71, was mayor from 2007-2014. He is a retired airline executive.
Place 5
Bill Hodnett, the Place 5 incumbent since 2014, filed early and then dropped out of the race. Chris Whatley, 62, local business owner.
Place 6
Tag Green, 67, broker.
Mitch Holmes, 58, civil engineer.
Brenden Leavitt, a 20-year-old college student.
Ryan Martin, 38, a construction manager.
Haslet
There are no challengers in the three City Council races in Haslet.
Incumbent Bob Golden has filed to serve another term as mayor. Filing to stay in his Place 2 seat is Mitch Hill, while Patricia Hilborn is hoping to keep her Place 4 seat.
Roanoke
Ward 1
Incumbent Holly Gray-McPherson, 44, who works in business development.
Ward 2
Incumbent Brian Darby, 47, a civil engineeer.
Ward 3
Incumbent Steve Heath, 59, is seeking re-election to Ward 3. He did not list an occupation on his application.
Trophy Club
Mayor
Incumbent Nick Sanders, 70, a CEO, is seeking re-election for mayor.
Place 1
Alicia L. Fleury, 46, is an airline pilot.
Chad Reithmeier, 47, is a systems engineer.
Place 2
Starr Vuchetich, 42, is a stay-at-home mom
Eric Jensen, 44, is a corporate president.
Incumbent Garrett Reed has dropped out of the race.
Westlake
Three at-large seats are open in Westlake and four candidates who filed are: Sean Kilbride, 39, a consultant; incumbent Carol Langdon, 54; incumbent Rick Rennhack, 50, a consultant; incumbent Wayne Stoltenberg, 49, an energy executive
Keller ISD
Place 4
Incumbent Craig Allen, 52, a university administrator.
Peiman Montazeri, 43, a finance manager.
Chris Roof, 48, a health-care contractor.
Heidi J. Ortiz, 35, stay-at-home mom
Place 5
Vacant since the July departure of Jo Lynn Haussmann, who resigned for health reasons, four people filed for Place 5.
Frank Arban, 33, a certification manager.
Candy Bruton, 62, a nurse.
Beverly T. Dixon, 45, a retired military service member.
Sherry Simon, 52, a registered dietitian.
Northwest ISD
Place 5
Incumbent Devonna Holland withdrew her application for re-election to Place 5. Holland said she was “incredibly honored” to serve for nine years on the school board, but increased job demands and serving on four other boards contributed to her decision to withdraw.
Tammy Sutherland Eck, 47, office manager.
Matthew Hooper, 33, director of learning technology.
Steve Sprowls, 46, a pilot.
Jennifer Zazula, 37, an educational diagnostician, is running for the seat.
Place 6
Carissa Barrett, 37, a hairstylist.
Incumbent Lillian Rauch, 67, a retired Northwest district educator.
Place 7
Incumbent Mel Fuller, 51, an educational account executive.
The deadline for voters to register is April 16 and early voting runs April 24 to May 2.
Writers Sandra Engelland, Susan McFarland and Nicholas Sakelaris contributed to this report.
