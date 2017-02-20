Expect an adjustment period for baseball’s new rules

Whenever there is a major change in a rule or policy in any walk of life, you can expect the following two outcomes: The first year of the rule is going to be greeted with paranoia, confusion and the discovery of loopholes. The second year, the rule’s implementation will look far better.
The 2017 Texas high school baseball season begins this week, along with the debut University Interscholastic League’s new rules governing pitch counts and rest between pitching appearances. The goal is to protect arms from abuse.
▪ 0-30 pitches require no days of rest.
▪ 31-45 pitches require one day of rest.
▪ 46-65 pitches require two days of rest.
▪ 66-85 pitches require three days of rest.
▪ 86-100 pitches require four days of rest.
This was all hastily put together last July, when the National Federation of State High School Associations mandated that each member state association develop a pitching limitation policy based on pitch count. The University Interscholastic League passed it in October.
There are always going to be different interpretations of how to comply. So let’s try and simplify this as best as we can. Basically, the home team will have a third party (probably a parent) chart the pitches of each pitcher who comes into a game. The two teams will have their own pitch count and will likely check after every inning to determine if the numbers agree. Umpires will not play any role in this.
Some schools, like Colleyville Heritage, will use the scoreboards used in wrestling matches to post the pitch count. Other schools, like Keller, will just track it.
By noon on the next day, the pitches from the previous game will be turned in to the chair of each district so that a count will start. Some districts are using a live document in order to turn their numbers in and track how other pitchers in the district are performing.
When it comes to teams or coaches accusing one another of violating the rules, the proper documentation will be turned over to that district’s executive committee to review. A sufficient penalty will follow if necessary.
Where it becomes a little murky is how soon those districts can convene to review a complaint. After all, you have six, seven or eight people who have six, seven or eight different schedules and will have to adjust them to meet.
“For us, I don’t see it making an impact,” Keller coach Rob Stramp said. “Our starters only go once a week. Once they throw 80-100 pitches, they’re done. We have a lot of good coaches in our area. And they’re already doing a good job of making sure they watch their pitchers.”
The loophole Stramp worries about most is that a team can have a pitcher throw 65 pitches in a Tuesday appearance, take the two mandatory days off, and then throw 110 in a Friday appearance. That’s the potential for 175 pitches in four days.
Now, I wouldn’t think coaches would be so rash as to try something like that. Obviously, if you’re a pitcher or the family of a pitcher and that happens, you probably have bigger concerns with what’s going on with your program than just the pitch count.
Obviously, this rule is going to be done in conjunction with one major unwritten rule: the honor system.
You have to hope that people will follow the letter of the law. You have to hope they will not jeopardize the status for any player or coach for competitive gain. You have to ensure that people will understand this is another element of being held accountable.
“The managerial part of it is going to be different,” Colleyville Heritage coach Alan McDougal said. “I really don’t feel like people are doing to try and take advantage of it. They know [the UIL] is serious about this.”
Good and bad lessons will be learned over the course of the 2017 season. In 2018, everybody should know exactly how to apply the rule.
But the bottom line is that the game of high school baseball has already won.
