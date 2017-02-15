Texans claim first district title since 2010

When a team has clinched a playoff spot for as long as the Justin Northwest boys basketball team has, players and head coach Mike Hatch know that the pace of the season changes.
The Texans (26-5-, 12-1 District 6-5A) understand they are preparing for the pressure and absolutes of the postseason. But there was enough of a carrot dangling before them in Tuesday’s season finale at White Settlement Brewer (11-2) to maintain the urgency. Northwest had claimed at least share a share of the district championship, its first in boys basketball since 2009-2010.
A 44-43 win gave the Texans the outright title. It’s too early to know who Northwest would face in the bi-district round from District 5-5A.
Regardless, the Texans are looking for as deep if not deeper a postseason run than what happened in 2015-2016. Northwest advanced to the Class 6A Region I quarterfinals as it knocked off Allen and Duncanville.
“Personally, a share of the district title is enough,” senior point guard Tucker Dunn said before the Brewer game. “And I think my teammates would agree.”
The Texans arguably have the most dynamic offensive team, led by sophomore guard Avery Anderson, who went into the finale following a career-high 36-point effort against Northwest V.R. Eaton this past Friday. He had 15 against Brewer.
Hatch wasn’t worried about offense in 2016-2017 because he also had a pretty stellar performer in the block in junior post Darrell Simpson. Complementary scoring roles have been absorbed by Jordan Keyes and Julien Smith. Dunn has been the leader to run the offense.
“To say it was a surprise that we’ve done this is not really what we thought,” Hatch said. “We knew Chisholm Trail was good and Brewer was good. But the key is that we’re always thinking we’re going to win. We drill that into their heads.”
Playing from ahead can be easy. Playing from behind incites anxiousness, fear and stress. The Texans have lost five times, but all of them have been by single digits. The resolve to fight back has grown as the season has.
On Jan. 31 against Chisholm Trail, the Texans trailed throughout and by as many as 14 points with seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter. But they willed their way back into the decision and had possession of the ball in the closing seconds looking for the tying shot. Anderson missed an 8-footer and Simpson’s put back rimmed off as the clock expired.
“I think that it shows that no matter what situation my teammates and I are in, we will keep pushing and make the best of it,” Dunn said. “It gives me confidence because I know none of my teammates will back down.”
Defense sparked that rally. That part of this team has been slow to come for much of the season. But Hatch said something has changed over the second half of district play. Assignments are being followed. Shots are being contested. Northwest has held teams to 34 percent shooting.
“It’s about doing the right things,” Hatch said. “We’re getting hands up on shooters. We’re making free throws, making lay ups and having someone on the floor making big shots. That’s what you have to have if you want to make a run.”
