Northwest senior’s reworked shot paying off

When the Justin Northwest boys basketball team’s Jordan Keys finished his JV season last year, he knew he had to scrap his shooting style and start from scratch.
Keys was told that if he wanted to play at the next level on varsity, the mechanics of his wayward elbow movement would need to be corrected.
“The way I would shoot,” Keys said, “wasn’t a good shot. I started from scratch right after the JV season.”
The result is that the 6-2 senior is averaging nine points per game and hitting 62 percent from the field.
Keys said he spent the first month of the overhaul breaking down the mechanics which he characterized as “really bad.”
Just before the start of this year’s district championship campaign for Northwest, Keys said he felt confident in the end result.
Now, with the playoffs on the horizon, Keys has the kind of consistency in shooting and strong defense to take the Texans on a deep postseason run.
“He has blossomed into a really nice player for us,” said Northwest head coach Mike Hatch.
“I’m a long dude that can get my hands on the ball. It’s tough to get a pass through me.”
- Jordan Keys
Along with his consistent shooting, Keys also used the summer AAU league with the Triumph to hone his defensive skills, using his lanky frame to become a formidable barrier for opponents.
Defense is one of the areas Keys said he’s improved the most and it’s allowed him to really step up and reinforce the Texans’ defense.
“He is one of our top defenders,” said Hatch.
“I’m a long dude that can get my hands on the ball,” Keys said. “It’s tough to get a pass through me.”
Still, the reworked shot has all the pieces falling into place for Keys.
He said he’s also improved his inside game and gotten even better at attacking the basket.
“My 3 and jump shot weren’t always there, and my teammates kept giving me confidence and telling me to shoot more,” he said. “They still tell me to get my elbow in.”
Now, Keys is likely to take a dribble and then leave his spot at the arc and cut to the basket. He said his 15-foot jump shot, though, has become his bread and butter.
So is the mid-range jumper or shooting the 3-ball his desired shot?
“I prefer to dunk,” Keys admitted.
There’s more he wants to do to improve his ability to slam the ball home.
“I like to do it and it’s hard to block, but I also want my 3 to be more consistent so you have to come out and guard me,” Keys said. “And if you do, I can drive past you.”
Working together with standout Avery Anderson and others including Tucker Dunn and Julien Smith, Keys said the Texans began to realize after about the first five games of the season, this team had potential.
“We started putting the pieces together and after the first five games we sort of expected to play that well. It became the norm and that’s what we do,” he said.
But the Texans haven’t let the expectations become a complacency issue.
“Coach (Hatch) tells us we have to work for it. We have to play hard,” Keys said.
