Fossil Ridge wrestler shaping up for postseason

For Alexis Figueroa, the 2016-2017 season has not been without its setbacks.
The Keller Fossil Ridge junior is one of the top ranked wrestlers in the state in the 128-pound weight class, but she has not had a lot of opportunities to showcase her abilities so far and to make things even more interesting, is wrestling in a different weight class.
“My season hasn’t been going on for very long,” Figueroa said. “However, I have wrestled enough to remember why I love it and to be confident in my skills.”
Figueroa had an injury that kept her out much of the season, but in her first dual meet back she pinned both of her opponents and then finished second at the Keller Invitational Tournament.
“I lost my finals match after going through triple overtime and enduring sudden death,” Figueroa said.
Nevertheless, the 138-pound wrestler said she is getting back into shape quickly and is ready to make a run at the state tournament.
“This season, I intend to be a state placer to make myself, and those watching out for me, proud,” Figueroa said.
The Fossil Ridge junior said that there is good competition out there, but added that she is more concerned about being focused.
“My competition isn’t a person, it’s a mentality,” Figueroa said. “Since I moved up a weight class (138), my nerves are always on fire. But I do know that my biggest competition is my comfort zone. I have to relearn and refocus myself on my goals and away from my knee.”
Coach Waymon May said Figueroa’s most difficult opponents will be “the ones who have already competed at the state level. The kids who have a lot of experience.”
Figueroa said her passion for the sport of wrestling actually started with her interest in another sport.
“When I was in the sixth grade, I was fairly overweight, and as a way for me to get in shape and learn to defend myself I joined a jujitsu gym,” Figueroa said. “After that, I completely fell in love with the motions and vitality of the sport.
“Starting high school, I knew there would be no jujitsu and I would need to make my new focus wrestling, which wasn’t hard. Wrestling challenges me every day, pushing me to be a better version of myself.”
Figueroa’s Favorites
Favorite Sports Team: New York Giants
Favorite Athlete: Ronda Rousey
Favorite Food: Potatoes
Favorite Movies: The Little Rascals, Stand By Me
Favorite TV Show: Supernatural
Books Currently Reading: The Great Gatsby, Graceling, 13 Reasons Why
Favorite Song: “Season 2, Episode 3” by Glass Animals
