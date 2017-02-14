Keller trustees hire superintendent search firm

Keller trustees hired a search firm to help them find the next superintendent to replace Randy Reid who plans to retire in July.
Board members voted unanimously Feb. 9 to employ Thompson and Horton, the same firm that coordinated the search resulting in Reid’s hiring in 2012. The consulting fee is $22,000 plus expenses for travel and advertising.
Thompson and Horton consultant Mike Moses, former State Education Commissioner, told the board the firm could complete the search by early June, at the latest. Once trustees name a lone finalist, state law requires a 21 day waiting period before the person can begin work.
“I don’t have to tell you that the most important thing a school board gets to do is a superintendent search,” Moses said.
He said that trustees could help put together focus groups who would give perspectives on traits they want in the next superintendent. Board members could nominate eight or nine people each to participate from a variety of stakeholder areas: parents, teachers, students, taxpayers, community leaders and others.
Trustees can review the applications of everyone who applies while consultants will highlight those who would be the best fit for Keller. Moses suggested board members select around six to interview in person, and then do in-depth repeat interviews with their top few choices.
