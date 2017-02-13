Playoff adventures underway for girls basketball teams

Playoff t-shirts have been coming off the presses, and three local girls basketball teams are headed into the postseason.
Locally, district champion Keller is joined by Keller Timber Creek and Justin Northwest as the playoffs kick off this week.
Keller, by beating District 3-6A runner-up Weatherford 37-30 in the final regular-season game, boosted its mark to 14-0 and 27-5 overall.
The Lady Indians were set to face North Crowley (23-10) on Tuesday in their first playoff game in the Region I bracket.
Should Keller keep its nine-game winning streak going, it would face the winner of the Lubbock Wolfforth Frenship vs. El Paso El Dorado contest.
The experience of the Keller squad can pay dividends as the game intensity increases while playing on neutral courts.
“We have a good amount of playoff experience with this group,” said Keller head coach Doug Sporrer. “I believe in these kids. I’m looking forward to seeing them compete.”
Sporrer noted that trips to tournaments against standout competition as well as a meaningful game on the road after a three-hour bus ride should serve the team well. A likely trip to West Texas again at the end of the week should be managed well by the Lady Indians after having to visit Abilene in district.
Timber Creek, 8-4 and 19-8 overall, finished in third place behind Keller and Weatherford. That seeding pitted the Lady Falcons against Arlington Lamar on Tuesday in a game played at Richland High School.
A second-round game for Creek — given a win over Lamar — would send the Lady Falcons to face either El Paso Franklin or Odessa Permian.
Timber Creek finished with a strong showing last week with a 54-25 win over Keller Fossil Ridge.
A steady start and strong finish was paced by Jayla Howard and Jazmyne Mason, who both tallied 14 points to lead all scorers.
The Lady Falcons “have been working hard,” said head coach Tina DeMichele, and were a solid lock for the playoffs due to their steady play in the district schedule.
Their only four losses were two games each to Keller and Weatherford.
Haltom secured the final playoff spot out of the district with a win over Abilene in a play-in game on Friday.
Northwest, 11-3 and 23-11 overall, runner-up in District 6-5A, was facing Denison (20-10) on Monday in Gainesville.
The Lady Texans, bouncing back with a win over Azle after stumbling against Aledo to finish the regular season, still took the second seed behind Saginaw Boswell.
With a win over Denison, Northwest would look to face the winner of Trimble Tech and Dunbar in the second round of Region I later this week.
Northwest head coach Cody Parris said his squad was definitely ready to start the new phase of the season.
Parris noted although the Lady Texans have been in the 6A playoffs the last two years, it has been 2006 since Northwest has notched a postseason win.
Girls playoffs
- Keller vs. North Crowley, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nolan Catholic High School
- Keller Timber Creek vs. Arlington Lamar, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Richland High School
- Justin Northwest vs. Denison, 6 p.m. Monday, Gainesville High School
