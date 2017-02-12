Keller City Secretary Sheila Stephens retires after 40 years

Sheila Stephens’ voice cracked as she stood before the crowd of current, and former mayors, council members and staff that she worked with over the last 44 years.
Many in attendance got emotional as they talked about what Stephens’ has done for them and the city.
"I feel blessed that I got to work here as long as I did," Stephens said after hearing the touching stories.
The now-retired city secretary of Keller was honored Feb. 9 for her 44-year career with her hometown.
Her goals now are simple: "I want to travel and I want to spend more time with my grandchildren."
Like a lighthouse guiding ships through rocky waters, Stephens has been the steady hand helping City Council members,fellow staff and residents navigate turbulent political times in Keller’s history.
"Sheila is Keller. There is nothing that has ever gone on this city that Sheila doesn’t know the history of or the story behind," former Mayor Pat McGrail said. "No matter what, it was always Sheila who has the answer."
Stephens was a senior at Keller High School when she started working for the city part time in December 1972.
She was paid a whopping $2.35 an hour as an assistant to the water department manager. Keller had about 1,500 residents and less than 25 city employees at that time.
Four years later, she took over the water department, which had about 200 water meters.
In 1977, she was appointed to the city secretary post, a job she cherished for another 39 years. Over that time, she attended 1,181 City Council meetings.
That meant she always had her finger on the pulse of the community and has her signature on thousands of documents at Town Hall.
She signed hundreds of birth certificates, thousands of death certificates and open records requests.
Keller went through some rapid growing pains during her tenure and for many residents, elected officials and staff, the pain was very real.
She oversaw 76 elections, including a period in the 1990s where there were 12 elections in a three-year span.
Former Keller City Manager Dan O’Leary said Stephens had a steady, calm demeanor and never played political games in her role as city secretary.
"She stayed out of all that," O’Leary said.
Mayor Mark Mathews said Stephens has always been a source of context and insight for the city.
"She’s provided an example to all of us, including her countless co-workers, of remaining focused on what matters--Keller citizens and their long-term quality of life--rather than the political hot buttons of the moment."
Current City Manager Mark Hafner called her the "standard of public excellence."
She also had a hand in bringing her favorite restaurant to town.
McGrail, the city’s longest tenured mayor with a total of 15 years on council, talked about how much Stephens loved Chick-fil-A. She’d frequent the location in Watagua as she continually asked when one would be built near Town Hall.
There was a prime location at the southeast corner of Keller Parkway and Rufe Snow Drive, but Tom Thumb had the first right of refusal on what got built there.
"I had to negotiate with Tom Thumb and allow them to do something that nobody ever wanted done, which was put the gas pumps in so they would grant Chick-fil-A permission to go in," McGrail said.
The Chick-fil-A opened in 2014 at that location.
"I call it Sheila’s Chick-fil-A because we basically brought it here and put it on that corner for her," McGrail said.
Carylon Nivens, director of human resources for the city of Keller, said their daughters played sports together years ago. Stephens was already a veteran at Keller by the time Nivens came to work in the city more than 10 years ago.
While Stephens played in an important role in Keller’s development, she always had her eyes on the city’s past, too.
She played an integral role in the preserving Keller’s history from its early days when it was known as the town of Athol to its evolution into a booming suburb in the 1980s and 1990s.
"She knows why we did it, where we did it, how come and what’s the history," Nivens said. "She’s just the walking history of Keller. No one here has that many years. A lot of history just walked out the door when she left."
Fast facts on Sheila Stephens
- Sheila Stephens started part-time with the city of Keller in December, 1972.
- She earned $2.35 an hour.
- During her tenure, she worked with 12 mayors, dozens of City Council members, 12 city managers.
- The population went from about 1,500 to more than 44,000.
- The city went from less than 25 employees to more than 300.
- The budget went from about $358,000 in the 1970s to $80 million.
- She attended 1,181 City Council meetings.
- She oversaw 76 elections, including 12 in a tumultuous three-year span.
Comments