Road report: Keller street conditions some of best in nation

Orange cones and detours may be frustrating for drivers, but having a smooth ride comes with a price. Road repairs in Keller contributed to the city’s streets listed as some of the best in the nation, according to a study presented to the City Council during a workshop Tuesday evening.
A city-wide street survey was conducted by Infrastructure Management Services last year. Findings reveal road conditions and a five-year street maintenance plan staying within the $1.5 million annual budget, which is funded by the dedicated quarter-cent street maintenance sales tax and the general fund.
Roughness, cracking, ruts and potholes were some of the data collected about the city’s 196 miles of roadways. Findings put Keller near the top of the list, with a Pavement Condition Index of 76 compared to the national average of 60 to 65. Also, considered is the backlog of projects, with Keller at 4.6 percent, well within the target of less than 10 percent.
“This puts us in the top 10 percent in the nation on the condition of our roads and how well they are managed,” said Alonzo Liñán, Keller public works director. “The bottom line is we have a very good road system due to a pavement management program that city council and staff have committed to ... it’s a very well-managed network.”
Streets were rated on a scale of very poor to excellent, with recommendations on which roadways need pavement management to those that need a complete overhaul. For example, Lamar Street from Vine to Hill streets was shown as very poor, past the point of an overlay, noting a delay in construction would not increase the costs.
A street rated as fair, such as Johnson Road from Greenbriar Drive to Castleman Court, will need a thin to moderate overlay. Excellent roadways like Goldenrod Lane, has very few distresses and with routine maintenance should be good for five-to-10 years.
“The goal is to treat the roads before they get bad,” Liñán said. “Our number one priority is keeping anything from getting to reconstruction level.”
Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
