Justin Northwest boys, girls soccer resurgent

The mere mention of Justin Northwest soccer used to draw a reaction of indifference or disregard.
When programs have suffered as much as the girls and boys sides have in recent years, it’s easy not to pay attention. But 2017 may be the year to start paying attention to what boys coach Sam Strader and girls coach Josh Vaughn have been doing.
Not only are the Texans and Lady Texans playing better, the idea of playing in the postseason is no longer just an empty goal. It’s tangible. The postseason droughts date back to around 2004 for the boys team and 2010 for the girls.
As both programs began the week, the Northwest boys (4-4-3, 3-1-1 District 6-5A) were near the top of the district standings. The girls (7-5-1, 4-1) were tied with Northwest V.R. Eaton for first place. Aledo and White Settlement also had at least three district wins.
Of course, there is a long way to go as the district season has crossed the one-third point. The Northwest turnaround isn’t complete. But there is hope.
Strader is in his third year running the boys program after spending the previous three as the assistant. He has more infrastructure in place, especially adding a new assistant coach. Vaughn, who is the program’s fifth coach in the last four years, arrived from Carrollton Ranchview this past summer offering stability.
“Our main goal was to get the kids to buy in,” Vaughn said. “There was just a lack of cohesiveness. The girls had every right to feel that way, because they truly didn’t know where the coaches were going to take them.”
Several factors have played into each program’s favor.
▪ The move from Class 6A to 5A made a difference. Consider that in previous seasons Northwest faced and struggled against the rich soccer programs within the Keller ISD and Northwest Byron Nelson. Neither program had the talent to keep pace. Moving down a classification changes the caliber of the opponent. Both coaches recognize hat.
“It’s helped and created a more positive atmosphere,” Strader said. “The players are seeing some success. There is a positive environment in the school. That means something. We were trailing against Brewer and came back to win, 3-2. In past years, that probably wouldn’t have happened.”
▪ The Northwest girls have been a much more prolific offense. Led by senior captain and forward Joellen Hindman’s 10 goals, the Lady Texans have scored 30 goals. They’ve outscored the district opposition, 16-5. Senior keeper Fernanda Soto, a Texas A&M-Texarkana commit, has been solid in the net. She’s been aided by senior sweeper Taylor Schott.
A slogan “We are one” has resonated throughout the locker room.
“I’ve known of the struggles but I relied on the seniors,” Vaughn said. “We stressed fitness and that we were going to be fit before we even showed up for practice. So it became a mental thing.”
Strader emphasized the little things about showing up on time and being accountable in other ways. That translated from leadership, focus and chemistry.
It was no coincidence that the tone was set by the three senior captains, center back Tyler Null, forward Juane Ratliff and keeper Trey Williams.
“Before the season, the boys could tell things were different,” Strader said. “We had a tough pre-season, but our guys responded. They want to change the culture.”
