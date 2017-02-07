Timber Creek forges into playoffs, Keller looks to complete sweep

1:02 Police horses line dance before Super Bowl in Houston Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

0:32 Two-car wreck flips one car and sends six people to the hospital

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

3:20 Cole Hamels motivated for big 2017 season with Rangers

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

1:25 Ted Cruz on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch