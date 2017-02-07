Timber Creek forges into playoffs, Keller looks to complete sweep

Girls basketball teams are now beginning to look ahead to the playoffs next week following their final regular-season games this week.
For some, last week was the launching point for making a return to the playoffs, and for others, it was a chance to position themselves for a better seeding.
Keller Timber Creek played its way into the playoffs with a win over Haltom on Friday and will face Keller Fossil Ridge before starting the postseason.
The Lady Falcons return to the playoffs for the first time in four years. It will be the first appearance for the seniors.
While Haltom and Abilene will decide this week who fills the final spot in District 3-6A, Timber Creek will have the third seed.
“Clinching third was big for us,” said Timber Creek head coach Tina DeMichele.
DeMichele said her Lady Falcons finished where she thought they might land prior to the season but still had held out hope of a few surprise wins which could have posted them up a notch higher in the standings.
“We’re just happy to be there again,” she said of the return to the postseason.
“With the exception of just a few seniors, this group went from nine wins last year to 20 wins this season,” DeMichele said. “I couldn’t be happier.”
Getting over the hump and into the playoffs won’t be an over-hyped event for the Lady Falcons.
DeMichele said the team was just looking forward to its senior night celebration in the home finale against Fossil Ridge early in the week.
Timber Creek will likely face Arlington Lamar in the first round, but a final game with Arlington Bowie could influence the pairings.
The bi-district round games will start on Feb. 13 or 14 for the girls brackets.
Keller was to take on Weatherford for its senior night festivities with something on the line.
The Lady Indians are looking to complete an undefeated district season while at the same time needing the win to seal the district championship.
The rematch with Weatherford – the district’s second place team – will keep Keller focused heading into the playoffs, said Keller head coach Doug Sporrer.
“We need this game,” he said. “We’re approaching this as a lead-in to the playoffs.”
The chance to play a high-caliber team is expected to keep Keller sharp and focused prior to the start of the playoffs.
“We expected we would be here at 11-0 (in District 3-6A). I think we can still play better,” Sporrer said.
The Lady Indians present a challenge to any opponent due to the balance on the squad, Sporrer noted.
“The best is still ahead of us. We’ve got a great group.”
Keller should be looking to take on either Arlington Martin or North Crowley in the first round, dependent on those two teams’ head-to-head game this week.
Sporrer expects a Valentine’s Day start to the playoffs with pairings and game location decided mid-week.
Justin Northwest lost to Aledo, throwing the two schools into a district tie for second at 10-3.
While Northwest finishes with Azle (5-8), Aledo had to contend with undefeated Boswell in its final game. If each team holds serve as expected, tiebreakers for nabbing the second seed won’t be needed.
Haslet Eaton finishes with Brewer after narrowing dropping its game on Friday to Chisholm Trail, 54-50.
Trophy Club Nelson (5-8), after knocking off Flower Mound Marcus last week, can help determine the seedings of its district, as it was to finish its season with L.D. Bell. Bell is in a three-way tie for third at 9-4.
Comments