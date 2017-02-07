Keller, Timber Creek and Fossil Ridge to battle for seeding

The last few games remain on the schedule and there’s still plenty of details yet to be decided in District 3-6A’s boys basketball standings.
Keller still leads the way at 8-1, but key head-to-head games are still on the schedule.
Those highlighted games start early in the week as Keller Timber Creek and Keller Fossil Ridge square off.
Creek (7-3) has a half-game lead on Ridge (6-3) as the Falcons have one other game remaining while the Panthers will have two additional regular-season games.
Many scenarios remain, but a Timber Creek win would set up a showdown in the last game with Keller.
The first meeting with Keller yielded the only loss in district for the Indians.
But Keller head coach Randall Durant said revenge is not on the minds of the Indians.
“It’s not a matter of revenge. They are in second place and can still win the district title,” Durant said.
“If we can beat Weatherford, which wasn’t easy last time, then the Timber Creek game would give us a chance to accomplish what we set out to do, which is to win the district title,” he added.
Keller outlasted the Kangaroos, 54-50, on the road in the first meeting.
After Weatherford and Timber Creek, Keller will finish the regular season at Haltom.
Timber Creek may have big games but not as much pressure as there could be as it’s put itself in a favorable position.
Timber Creek head coach Brad Mouser said the most recent big game was the victory over Haltom which clinched a playoff reservation.
“The pressure’s off so that we’re in,” Mouser said. “Now [we need] to go get Ridge for second place.”
Mouser noted Keller is in the driver’s seat.
Fossil Ridge notched the win over Timber Creek in their first meeting by a 10-point margin.
That game was on the Panthers’ home floor, but the Falcons are holding serve on home district games thus far.
“Early on, we struggled on the road,” Mouser said. “We lost at Haltom, at Abilene and at Ridge. We’ve had three in a row at home and we haven’t been beaten at home, so with Ridge coming to us, maybe that helps.”
The Falcons are on a five-game win streak and playing well together, Mouser said. “We want to just keep it going, keep it rolling. That’s what you want.”
With Timber Creek having its bye at the end of the season, it will have the benefit of additional rest and the chance to watch its likely first-round opponent.
Justin Northwest is also still at the top of its district standings and will look to eliminate mistakes which cost it an undefeated district season.
Northwest leads District 6-5A at 10-1, with its lone loss to Chisholm Trail last week. But the Texans still own a game cushion over the Rangers with three games remaining.
“We’ve really focused on cutting out all the defensive mistakes we made in that game,” said Texans head coach Mike Hatch.
“Hopefully, moving forward, it brought to light the importance of every possession on the offensive and defensive end,” Hatch noted. “Once you get to the playoffs, if you make that many mistakes you’ll be done for the year.”
The Texans are slated to take on Azle, Eaton and Brewer to finish the district season. Brewer is tied with Chisholm Trail for second place. So, the final game of the season could help determine the final seedings for the district heading into the playoffs.
