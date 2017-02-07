Keller Citizen

February 7, 2017 11:40 AM

Candidates begin filing for area city, school board seats

Staff Report

Filing for the May 6 election for local city councils and school boards runs through Feb. 17.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 the following people had filed for a place on the ballot:

Keller

Mayor

Rick Barnes, currently the Place 6 and Mayor Pro Tem since 2014, has filed to run for mayor.

Place 5

Bill Hodnett, the Place 5 incumbent since 2014, filed for reelection.

Place 6

Mitch Holmes, a Keller City Council member from 2003-11, filed for Place 6.

Haslet

Mayor

Incumbent Bob Golden has filed for reelection.

Place 2

Incumbent Mitch Hill has filed for reelection.

Place 4

Patricia Hilborn has filed for reelection.

Roanoke

Ward 1

Incumbent Holly Gray-McPherson, 44, is seeking reelection to Ward 1. She lists her occupations as business development.

Ward 2

Incumbent Brian Darby, 47, is seeking re-election to Ward 2. He lists his occupation as civil engineer.

Ward 3

Incumbent Steve Heath, 59, is seeking re-election to Ward 3. He did not list an occupation.

Trophy Club

Mayor

Incumbent Nick Sanders, 70, is seeking re-election for Mayor. He lists his occupation as CEO.

Place 1

Alicia L. Fleury, 46, is seeking election for Place 1. She lists her occupation as airline pilot.

Place 2

Incumbent Garrett Reed, 43, is seeking re-election for Place 2. He lists his occupation as real estate developer.

Westlake

At-large

Incumbent Carol Langdon, 54, is seeking re-election. She lists her occupation as town council member.

At-large

Incumbent Wayne Stoltenberg, 49, is seeking re-election. He lists his occupation as energy executive.

At-large

Keller ISD

Place 4

Challenger Chris Roof, 48, is running for the seat currently occupied by Craig Allen. Roof lists his occupation as healthcare contracting.

Place 5

Vacant since the July departure of Jo Lynn Haussmann, who resigned for health reasons, Beverly T. Dixon, 45, filed for Place 5. She lists her occupation as retired military.

Northwest ISD

Place 5

Incumbent Devonna Holland, 54, filed for re-election. She lists her occupation as banking center manager.

Place 6

Incumbent Lillian Rauch, 67, a retired Northwest district educator, filed for re-election.

Place 7

Incumbent Mel Fuller, 51, is running for re-election. He lists his occupation as educational account executive.

The deadline for voters to register is April 16 and early voting runs April 24 to May 2.

Related content

Keller Citizen

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

King George III sings history lesson in Keller

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos