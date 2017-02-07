Candidates begin filing for area city, school board seats

Filing for the May 6 election for local city councils and school boards runs through Feb. 17.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 the following people had filed for a place on the ballot:
Keller
Mayor
Rick Barnes, currently the Place 6 and Mayor Pro Tem since 2014, has filed to run for mayor.
Place 5
Bill Hodnett, the Place 5 incumbent since 2014, filed for reelection.
Place 6
Mitch Holmes, a Keller City Council member from 2003-11, filed for Place 6.
Haslet
Mayor
Incumbent Bob Golden has filed for reelection.
Place 2
Incumbent Mitch Hill has filed for reelection.
Place 4
Patricia Hilborn has filed for reelection.
Roanoke
Ward 1
Incumbent Holly Gray-McPherson, 44, is seeking reelection to Ward 1. She lists her occupations as business development.
Ward 2
Incumbent Brian Darby, 47, is seeking re-election to Ward 2. He lists his occupation as civil engineer.
Ward 3
Incumbent Steve Heath, 59, is seeking re-election to Ward 3. He did not list an occupation.
Trophy Club
Mayor
Incumbent Nick Sanders, 70, is seeking re-election for Mayor. He lists his occupation as CEO.
Place 1
Alicia L. Fleury, 46, is seeking election for Place 1. She lists her occupation as airline pilot.
Place 2
Incumbent Garrett Reed, 43, is seeking re-election for Place 2. He lists his occupation as real estate developer.
Westlake
At-large
Incumbent Carol Langdon, 54, is seeking re-election. She lists her occupation as town council member.
At-large
Incumbent Wayne Stoltenberg, 49, is seeking re-election. He lists his occupation as energy executive.
At-large
Keller ISD
Place 4
Challenger Chris Roof, 48, is running for the seat currently occupied by Craig Allen. Roof lists his occupation as healthcare contracting.
Place 5
Vacant since the July departure of Jo Lynn Haussmann, who resigned for health reasons, Beverly T. Dixon, 45, filed for Place 5. She lists her occupation as retired military.
Northwest ISD
Place 5
Incumbent Devonna Holland, 54, filed for re-election. She lists her occupation as banking center manager.
Place 6
Incumbent Lillian Rauch, 67, a retired Northwest district educator, filed for re-election.
Place 7
Incumbent Mel Fuller, 51, is running for re-election. He lists his occupation as educational account executive.
The deadline for voters to register is April 16 and early voting runs April 24 to May 2.
