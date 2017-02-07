Keller, Haslet, Roanoke, Trophy Club and Westlake calendar

Keller
Feb. 8, 11 & 13
Estate Planning Workshop
Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Rd., hosts an estate planning workshop covering topics such as wills and living trusts, preserving estates during divorce, protecting children’s inheritance and more. For information or to register call 817-743-4840 or email library@cityofkeller.com.
Wednesday at noon, Saturday 12:30 p.m. and Monday at 6 p.m.
Feb. 8
Apprentices of Fiction
Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Rd., hosts the Apprentices of Fiction Teen Book Club, for ages 11-18. This month’s book is Eleanor & Park by Rainbow Rowell. March’s book is The Boy in the Black Suit by Jason Reynolds. No registration required. For information call 817-743-4800.
Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Feb. 8
Well Read Book Club
Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Rd., hosts the Well Read Book Club. This month’s book is The Wonder by Emma Donoghue. March’s book is The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware. For information call 817-743-4800.
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 9
The Keller Garden Club meets for a field trip to Grapevine and a program on Floral Design. Attendees should bring medium vase and $5. For more information call Peggy Baden at 304-634-3074.
Thursday, 9:30 a.m.
Feb. 9
Grand Opening
Keller Chamber of Commerce hosts a grand opening for What’s On Tap, 1107 Town Center Ln., with drink specials, food and possible door prizes. For information call Greg Ballog at 817-908-4586 or email gballog@kellerchamber.com.
Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 10
Lil’ Builders
Lil’ Builders gives budding engineers and LEGO enthusiasts ages 5 and up a chance to freebuild at the Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Rd. Free and no registration required. For information call 817-743-4800.
Friday, 3:30 p.m.
Haslet
Feb. 9
Google Chrome Class
Haslet Public Library, 100 Gammill St., offers a computer class on using Google Chrome. For information call 817-439-4278.
Thursday, 2 p.m.
Feb. 13
Teen Night
Haslet Public Library, 100 Gammill St., hosts Teen Night: Book Skee Ball and teen advisory board meeting. No fee and no registration required, come and go as you please. For information call 817-439-4278.
Monday, 6-7 p.m.
Feb. 13
Seniors Game Time
Haslet Community Center, 105 Main St., hosts Seniors Game Time. The kitchen will be closed so bring your own snacks and beverages. For information call 817-439-5931.
Monday, 1-4 p.m.
Roanoke
Feb. 8
Roanoke Writers Circle
Roanoke Writers Circle meets at the Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St. Some meetings have special guest speakers. For information call 817-491-2691.
Saturday, 10 a.m.
Feb. 11
Read to a Dog
Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St., offers its Read to a Dog program, giving children a chance to improve their reading skills by reading to a certified therapy dog. Slots are 15 minutes each and slots are limited. Call 817-491-2691 for information or to reserve a time slot.
Saturday, 2-4 p.m.
Feb. 13
Teen Craft Night
Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St., hosts Teen Craft Night. Arts and craft supplies are available or bring your own. For information call 817-491-2691.
Monday, 6-8 p.m.
Trophy Club
Feb. 14
Town Council
Trophy Club Town Council meets in the boardroom at the Svore Municipal Building, 100 Municipal Dr. For information call 682-831-4600. T
uesday, 7 p.m.
Westlake
Feb. 13
Planning & Zoning
Westlake Planning & Zoning Commission meets at Town Hall, 1301 Solana Blvd., Building 4, Ste. 4202. For information call 817-430-0941.
Monday, 5 p.m.
