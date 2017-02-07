Northwest trustees study possible May bond election

Northwest trustees will consider placing a $399 million bond package on the May 6 election ballot based on a recommendation from the district’s long range planning committee.
The proposal is scheduled to go before board members at the Feb. 13 meeting. The planning committee was comprised of 39 parents, district employees and community members and met eight times from October through January to study facility and program needs.
The committee’s recommendation includes $264 million for the construction of four elementary schools, with one of those replacing Haslet Elementary where the existing building would become administrative space, and expansions at four elementary schools, Tidwell Middle School and Byron Nelson and Eaton high schools.
Another $32.3 million would cover repairs and upgrades at older facilities, $14.1 million would go to safety and security measures, $37.4 million for technology infrastructure and devices and $51.1 million for enhancing student programs, including a new aquatics center.
In a report to trustees at the Jan. 23 board meeting, Dave Edstrom, a committee member and spokesman, said the group reviewed and rated more than 60 potential project needs weighing them by how much they would benefit students, the urgency of the need, the value of the project and the benefit to the community.
Tim McClure, district architect and planner, said the bond funds also would include funds to acquire land for future school sites.
“There’s a dire need to stay ahead of growth,” McClure said.
At the same meeting, trustees approved the purchase of 15 acres for an elementary school in the Berkshire development, south of U.S. Highway 287 and west of Blue Mound Road. The purchase price was about $2 million and funded by savings from the 2005 and 2008 bonds.
The most recent bond approved by Northwest voters was a $255 million issue in 2012, which funded Eaton High School, among other projects.
Jon Graswich, associate superintendent for business and operations, told trustees that the proposed $399 million bond could be funded by a 3.75 cent increase to the tax rate, from 41.25 cents to 45 cents per $100 of assessed value. The impact for a taxpayer with a home valued at $250,000 would be about $84 a year.
