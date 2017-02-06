Keller is now the boys basketball team wearing a target

The Keller boys basketball team has reached a point where every opponent has its games against the Indians circled on the calendar.
Coping with the responsibility that comes with success requires discipline. The adulation is surreal. The respect is automatic. The desire from every opponent to beat you is felt days before that game is to be played. The name precedes.
Before Tuesday’s District 3-6A game with Weatherford, 27 opponents tried slay the king. Only two have been successful, Keller Timber Creek and Greenhill out of Dallas. The Indians are back in the postseason and trying to wrap up the district championship before this week ends.
Coach Randall Durant’s program has been on both sides. Two years ago, Keller upset a titan in DeSoto in the Class 6A playoffs. Then the Indians climbed the mountain. They then felt the pinch last year when they fell to Lewisville Hebron in the bi-district round.
“It’s a bull’s-eye for sure,” Durant said. “You know you’re going to get the best effort of everyone you’re playing. To go from climbing our mountain when we beat DeSoto to being the team that everybody wants to knock off is a challenge. You have to answer their energy with your own energy.”
“Every team has tried to make it as difficult as possible for me since Game 1. For me, there’s been a lot of grabbing, double teams, hard fouls and whatever else.”
- Keller senior forward R.J. Nembhard
For the most part, the Indians have done that. Perhaps their signature win of the season was against Justin Northwest in the Moritz Holiday Classic after Christmas. Keller fell behind 27-9 before storming back to win, 59-51.
The 2016-2017 version was going to look a little different. Instead of playing half court with an imposing presence like they had with Nolan Taylor (now at Pepperdine), the Indians have been more transition-oriented when they get turnovers. This team is also better defensively, which is something Durant demands.
Of course, you have to have some really good players to do it. The Indians have one of the nation’s best in senior forward/guard and TCU signee R.J. Nembhard.
An alpha player is going to draw the attention. That hasn’t gone very well either, since he’s averaging 25 points per game. Nembhard (6-5) has been his usual tough defend, either slashing to the rim or hitting jumpers. Durant likes his game better because Nembhard is more effective working the ball.
“We couldn’t take a night off,” Nembhard said. “Every team has tried to make it as difficult as possible for me since Game 1. For me, there’s been a lot of grabbing, double teams, hard fouls and whatever else. I’ve just made sure I stay locked in and trust those around me.”
Because Durant went to the more open floor game, it’s not just four other players standing on the floor waiting for Nembhard to make a play. There are options.
Junior guard Carson Hughes became this team’s best shooter. A catch-and-shoot specialist, he’s averaging more than 16 points and shooting more than 40 percent from 3-point range.
Hughes has been playing with confidence. When teams are coming after Nembhard, they’re leaving him open and paying for it.
“Really, he’s a secret,” Durant said of Hughes. “He’s matured so much and grown as player. He’s capable of a lot of things.”
For any successful team, players have to know their role. Guard Jared Bowman is probably this team’s top defender. Senior point guard Brady Boyd has been effective running this offense. Senior 6-6 Tyler Williams has served as the rim protector.
If this is the year the Indians can get to Austin and play for a Class 6A state championship, no one on Pate Orr Road is talking about it yet. It’s a goal. But the first goal was Tuesday against the Kangaroos and then Timber Creek on Friday.
The drawback of looking too far ahead is that the scenery can disappear from sight in an instant.
“We have a resilient group,” Durant said. “They want to battle. They want to fight. These are all steps that we are taking. That’s what we have to do.”
