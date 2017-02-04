Keller’s mysterious wildlife artwork gets vandalized

Keller’s mysterious animal artwork is no more.
On its Facebook page Saturday, the City of Keller announced someone had vandalized the wildlife artwork that was painted on the wall of a tunnel that runs under Bear Creek Parkway.
“Bummed to share that the wildlife art in the Bear Creek Parkway tunnel that our community was enjoying so much was vandalized this weekend and so had to be painted over. RIP, little guys,” the post reads.
The city has previously tried to reach out to the person responsible for the animal artwork about painting a full mural in the tunnel.
Landscape crew leader Mike Sexton previously told the Star-Telegram that most of the graffiti that ended up on the city property had negative tones. The animal artwork was an exception.
“I’ve worked for the parks crew for 16 years and never seen anything like it,” Sexton said. “It’s the coolest graffiti I’ve ever come across.”
