A military homecoming surprises Keller fifth-grader

Laura Gonzalez, 10, hadn’t seen her mom in months.
Staff Sgt. Erica Gonzalez was on a seven-month deployment to Iraq with the 113th Wing of the Air National Guard, and wasn’t expected home for another 10 days or more. The little girl, a fifth-grader at Timberview Middle School in the Keller school district, missed her mom so much she dreamed she came home early.
And during a lunchtime awards program at school Friday, that’s exactly what happened. When she and her cousin, Aubrie Gonzalez, were called up to receive awards they got hugs and a bouquet from Laura’s mom instead.
Erica Gonzalez said she wanted to surprise Laura because her daughter had told other family members how much she enjoyed military homecoming videos and had said it would be “neat” to be part of one.
“This is just about making one of her dreams come true,” Erica Gonzalez said.
The surprise was a family affair, as 15 relatives, including an aunt and uncle who traveled from Monterey, Mexico, were there. Laura has been living with another aunt and uncle, Krystal and Gerardo Gonzalez, and her cousins during the deployment.
Erica Gonzalez, who is with the 113th Wing of the Air National Guard based in Washington, D.C., also spent time in Afghanistan in 2013.
Laura, for her part, said she’s looking forward to going to get a pedicure with her mother.
