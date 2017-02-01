Keller Sam's hiring for 175 positions now for spring opening

Sam’s Club will add 175 new jobs with its new store on Golden Triangle Boulevard this spring and is now accepting applications.
The new 137,494-square-foot store will be located at at 201 Golden Triangle Boulevard just west of U.S. 377.
The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company has opened a hiring center, located at 2400 Westport Parkway suite 500 in Fort Worth, where interested applicants can apply for open positions.
The store will be hiring for both full-time and part-time positions.
Hours for the hiring and membership center, 2400 Westport Parkway, suite 500 in Fort Worth:
- 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
The store hasn’t set a date for its grand opening, yet.
It’s the first big box store to locate in Keller since Lowe’s opened more than 15 years ago.
The 12.5-acre site adjacent to the railroad tracks has been vacant for more than a decade. Keller was able to lure Sam’s to the city without offering incentives.
Trina Zais, director of economic development, said Keller’s trade area boasts 150,000 people.
"We have great traffic counts," Zais said. "We aren’t so congested that people don’t enjoy going through the town. It’s a great position between Alliance and the Costco in Southlake."
The city will also add a traffic light at Sports Parkway and Golden Triangle Boulevard.
Keller is also exploring public-private sports partnerships for the land around the Keller Sports Park.
"We’ve had a few different concepts come through," Zais said. "But we just leave that door open for now."
Sam’s will also be selling club memberships at the hiring center. Customers who purchase memberships prior to the grand opening can get a $100 membership for $45.
The store will have a gas station and tire and battery service.
Online applications are available at careers.walmart.com.
