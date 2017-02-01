Northwest girls face toughest week; Lady Falcons fight for playoffs

Every week in district play can be viewed as the “biggest week of the season,” but for the Justin Northwest girls basketball team, the two squads nipping at their heels are up this Tuesday and Friday.
Northwest remains in second place after a loss to district-leading Saginaw Boswell last week.
The Lady Texans, 9-2, have just a game lead over third-place Aledo and are two games ahead of fourth-place Saginaw Chisholm Trail.
It just so happens those two teams trailing Northwest are on the schedule for this week, with Aledo set for the Friday game on the road.
“Up to this point, it’s the biggest week of our season,” said Northwest head coach Cody Parris. “It will determine the playoff seedings.”
Parris said with last week’s results – and based on his math – the Lady Texans should have clinched a playoff spot.
“If we beat Chisholm Trail, we can clinch third place, and if we beat Aledo, then we clinch second,” Parris said.
Even with winning two of the last three games (the final game of the regular season is against Azle) and a Boswell sweep of its remaining games, Northwest should hang on to its runner-up finish.
“The good news is that it’s all in our hands and we control our own destiny. We couldn’t ask for much more,” Parris said.
Even though a slow start against the state’s seventh-ranked program in Boswell yielded a double-digit loss, Parris said he was proud of the team’s desire to fight to the end.
“It was 9-0 before we scored. We didn’t quit and didn’t lay down,” he said.
Alexus Brigham scored 20 points against Boswell, while teammate Paige Thompson added 10.
It’s just as big a week at Keller Timber Creek as the 5-4 Lady Falcons will have an opportunity to take sole possession of fourth place in the district when they host Abilene early in the week.
They can also squash any hopes of Haltom catching them when they play the Lady Buffs on Friday.
It was early January, but Timber Creek owned the Lady Eagles when the two teams met in Abilene. Creek had beaten them 70-28. A win this week would give the tiebreaker to the Lady Falcons.
Jordan Dixon, Sydney Nunley and Jazmyne Mason continue to lead the Lady Falcons in scoring.
Keller continues to roll in District 3-6A.
The first-place Lady Indians had a second-round playoff rehearsal last week as they boarded a bus and traveled to West Texas for an important game.
Of course, it was a district match-up with Abilene, but the need to cope on the road should come up again when the postseason gets underway.
As it was, the Lady Indians disposed of the Lady Eagles, 54-27.
Keller then had a bye to ready itself for the final push through the district season. It will take on Fossil Ridge, Central and then conclude with hosting second-place Weatherford.
The only district loss on the Lady ‘Roos’ tally is at the hands of Keller, back on Jan. 13.
Haslet Eaton will take on Azle and Saginaw this week in hopes of picking up their second district win.
Trophy Club Nelson notched another district win last week with a victory over Southlake Carroll.
The Lady Bobcats (4-7) will host Lewisville and Flower Mound Marcus this week.
