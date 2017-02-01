Lady Falcons’ back line anchored by sophomore

The last line of defense for the Keller Timber Creek girls soccer team is stacked with freshmen and sophomores. And the Lady Falcons feel just fine having a returning sophomore anchor the back line.
Avery Theis is back for the Lady Falcons at center-back and feels at home quarterbacking the remainder of the defense.
Although Theis has yet to hit her 16th birthday, she has been playing the sport since age 5.
The returning starter has the confidence of head coach Mike King.
“We have a really young team and I think he wants me to help the younger girls to fit in,” Theis said of King’s plans for her on the field. “All the back line is freshmen and sophomores. I need to step up and control that.”
The Lady Falcons do have two returning starters who are seniors, and they are now joined by two other seniors who have moved up from last year’s JV squad. The remainder of the roster are younger players.
Youth isn’t a hurdle for Theis. She said the seniors and juniors treat her the same. The fact that she started as a freshman may contribute to the natural feel in the lineup, she said.
Getting back to where the team left off last year wasn’t the start they’d have hoped, though.
The return to district play was a bit disheartening, as Timber Creek lost its opener to Keller Central via penalty kicks after a 3-3 draw.
“It was a little bit of a wakeup call,” Theis said. “We have to be prepared no matter who it is.”
Timber Creek got back on track on Friday by blitzing Weatherford, 8-0.
Timber Creek finished third in the district last season and bowed out in the first round of the playoffs. But even that experience is a building block for the young squad.
Theis’ skill set of speed and good communication is paramount on the back line.
“Half the battle is communication,” she said. “You just have to be more careful, because the goal is right there and if you get beat ... .”
Theis said she’s always been drawn to the defense. There are opportunities for Theis to put the ball in the net, though, as she is a part of the penalty kick battery. She missed only one shot last season.
“It is an adrenaline rush you don’t get on defense,” she said of scoring. “But it’s enough to last me and I’m good for now,” she said.
Her father, a golfer, got her started playing the sport and taught her the basics in a youth league.
Theis has progressed over time and has added experience by competing with the Solar O1 in the Elite Club National League.
Continuing select practice during the varsity season in addition to schoolwork means late nights and time-managed days for Theis.
Theis admitted her parents will likely be just as excited as her when she gets her driver’s license soon.
Drives to and from practices and far-away workouts for club practices will soon be off most of their duties. Solar practices are still three times each week in addition to the varsity schedule.
“Keeping school and soccer in balance takes late nights and lots of homework,” Theis said.
But she doesn’t mind the rigors of the season and hopes to parlay the skills to college some day.
Until then, Theis said she and her teammates have the experience to get back to the playoffs – even if there’s plenty of youth.
