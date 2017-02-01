Central wrestler hopes to go from 3 to 2 to 1

Blaine Martinez is hoping that in 2017, the third time is a charm.
The Keller Central wrestler finished third in the state tournament in 2015 and was runner up last year in the 132-pound weight class, and this season he appears to be the favorite to bring home a state title.
Coach Bill Wilson said that Martinez’s performances at state have served him well for this season.
“He’s already been in this situation before,” Wilson said. “He knows what it’s like to be there, and his experience should help him.”
Martinez was 35-0 on the season as of last Thursday and competes in Region I, which features Ryan Chavez (El Paso Eastwood) and Conner Manderfield (Arlington Martin), the second- and fourth-ranked wrestlers in the state respectively in the 132-pound class.
Martinez said having to go through such a strong region to get to state is just what he needs.
“Competing in the region we are in is a perfect tournament to prepare you for state,” Martinez said. “It is no doubt the toughest region in the state. Coming out of our region on top is a huge confidence booster because most of the time it paves the way on how you’re going to finish at the state tournament. Usually in our region we have ranked kids, and it helps us seeing what we need to work on before the state tournament.”
After finishing in the top three the last two seasons without winning a state championship, Martinez said he is anxious to bring home a title.
“My hunger for a state title is higher than ever this year,” Martinez said. “Ever since I’ve started wrestling at eight years old, my biggest dream has been to win a state title. Finishing second at state last year is something that’s been haunting me all season. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to put me on top of the podium at the end of the season.
“I feel like no one has put in as much work as I have this summer and this season, and I’m not going to let anyone take my dream away from me. But in the end, I know God will give me the power and strength I need to finish where I need to finish.”
Martinez’ Favorites
Favorite Sports Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Favorite Athlete: Jordan Burroughs
Favorite Food: Any Mexican food
Favorite Movie: Despicable Me
Favorite TV Show: The Walking Dead
Comments