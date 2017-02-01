Foundation for Keller soldier donates to military organizations

Proceeds from a November car show recently were donated to two military organizations in honor of fallen soldiers Alex Viola, a Green Beret staff sergeant in the U.S. Army.
During a gathering Jan. 24 at Keller Town Hall, the SSG Alex Viola Foundation (SSGAVF) presented two $12,500 donations, one each to the Green Beret Foundation and the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. SSGAVF was established in August 2015 to provide support for fallen and wounded special operations warriors and their families.
"While honoring our son, Alex, is the inspiration for this event,” said Frank Viola, president of the SSG Alex Viola Foundation, “I have witnessed firsthand the dedication and incredible devotion of these heroes and the willingness of participants to support our troops is extremely gratifying."
The donations came from proceeds raised at the second annual SSG Alex Viola Memorial Car Show, held Nov. 5 at Keller Town Hall. After the 2015 car show, a $20,000 donation was split between the two organizations.
Viola, a 2002 graduate of Keller High School, died Nov. 17, 2013, after being hit by an improvised explosive device in the Kandahar province of Afghanistan while serving with the U.S. Army Special Forces, commonly known as the Green Berets. He left behind a will asking his loved ones to support the Green Beret Foundation and the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.
"Words cannot accurately express the tragedy of losing such an incredible young man so early into his career of service to his country," Keller Mayor Mark Mathews said. "Out of that tragedy, however, has come a new sense of purpose – a new mission – for his loved ones, and that is what brings us here today."
The Green Beret Foundation assists wounded Green Berets and helps the families of those who lost their lives. The Special Forces Warrior Foundation primarily helps send the children of fallen special forces soldiers to college.
Randy Nantz, Green Beret Foundation ambassador, said the organization is grateful for the outpouring of support by citizens throughout the country.
“Our goal is to never forget the sacrifices by our troops and their families, and to ensure no one is left behind after completing their service," Nantz said.
Joe Maguire, retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral and chief executive officer of Special Operations Warrior Foundation, said the donation is deeply appreciated by the special operation forces and their families.
“Such efforts are acts of true patriotism and are essential to supporting those who sacrifice so much for our country,” Maguire said.
This story contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
