February 1, 2017

Keller, Trophy Club and Westlake police report

Keller

Jan. 16

Country Glen Ln., 2800 block: Theft of firearm.

Jan. 17

S. Main, 2000 block: Theft $100 to $750.

Jan. 18

Town Center Ln., 100 block: Vehicle burglary.

Jan. 20

N. Main, 100 block: Driving while intoxicated; blood alcohol greater than or equal to .15.

Muirfield Rd., 600 block: Vehicle and residential burglary.

S. Main, 2000 block: Possession of controlled substance.

Whitley Rd., 1900 block: Theft $2,500 to $30,000.

Stonecastle Dr., 1900 block: Fire hydrant struck by unknown vehicle.

Katy Rd., 1000 block: Theft $2,500 to $30,000.

Jan. 21

Rufe Snow Dr., 300 block: Driving while intoxicated; blood alcohol greater than or equal to .15. Unlawful carrying of weapon.

Florence Rd., 1600 block: Theft $750 to $2,500. Building burglary.

S. Main, 1600 block: Theft $750 to $2,500.

S. Main, 2000 block: Failure to stop and exchange information.

Jan. 22

S. Main, 100 block: Hit and run accident.

Jan. 23

Bluebonnet Dr., 700 block: Driving while intoxicated; interfering with public duties.

Jan 24

N. Tarrant Pkwy., 500 block: Possession of controlled substance.

Trophy Club

Jan. 21

Theft Harmony Park/Indian Creek Dr.

Jan. 22

Block Phoenix Dr, 200 block: Harassment.

Jan. 23

Creekside Dr, 30 block: Forgery/Fraud.

Jan. 24

Block Forest Hill Dr, 100 block: Found Property.

Westlake

Jan. 16

Hwy. 114, 2000 block: Driving while intoxicated.

Jan. 20

Hwy.114, 1700 block: Sign hit by unknown vehicle.

Jan. 21

Hwy. 170, 3000 block: Driving while intoxicated blood alcohol content greater than or equal to .15.

Jan. 22

Hwy. 114, 1400 block: Driving while intoxicated, second.

Hwy. 114, 2700 block: Driving while intoxicated.

Jan. 24

Hwy. 170, 3300 block: Driving while intoxicated.

Keller Citizen

