Keller, Trophy Club and Westlake police report

Keller
Jan. 16
Country Glen Ln., 2800 block: Theft of firearm.
Jan. 17
S. Main, 2000 block: Theft $100 to $750.
Jan. 18
Town Center Ln., 100 block: Vehicle burglary.
Jan. 20
N. Main, 100 block: Driving while intoxicated; blood alcohol greater than or equal to .15.
Muirfield Rd., 600 block: Vehicle and residential burglary.
S. Main, 2000 block: Possession of controlled substance.
Whitley Rd., 1900 block: Theft $2,500 to $30,000.
Stonecastle Dr., 1900 block: Fire hydrant struck by unknown vehicle.
Katy Rd., 1000 block: Theft $2,500 to $30,000.
Jan. 21
Rufe Snow Dr., 300 block: Driving while intoxicated; blood alcohol greater than or equal to .15. Unlawful carrying of weapon.
Florence Rd., 1600 block: Theft $750 to $2,500. Building burglary.
S. Main, 1600 block: Theft $750 to $2,500.
S. Main, 2000 block: Failure to stop and exchange information.
Jan. 22
S. Main, 100 block: Hit and run accident.
Jan. 23
Bluebonnet Dr., 700 block: Driving while intoxicated; interfering with public duties.
Jan 24
N. Tarrant Pkwy., 500 block: Possession of controlled substance.
Trophy Club
Jan. 21
Theft Harmony Park/Indian Creek Dr.
Jan. 22
Block Phoenix Dr, 200 block: Harassment.
Jan. 23
Creekside Dr, 30 block: Forgery/Fraud.
Jan. 24
Block Forest Hill Dr, 100 block: Found Property.
Westlake
Jan. 16
Hwy. 114, 2000 block: Driving while intoxicated.
Jan. 20
Hwy.114, 1700 block: Sign hit by unknown vehicle.
Jan. 21
Hwy. 170, 3000 block: Driving while intoxicated blood alcohol content greater than or equal to .15.
Jan. 22
Hwy. 114, 1400 block: Driving while intoxicated, second.
Hwy. 114, 2700 block: Driving while intoxicated.
Jan. 24
Hwy. 170, 3300 block: Driving while intoxicated.
Comments