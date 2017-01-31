Northwest, Keller boys hoops make push toward titles

Justin Northwest and Keller are leading their respective districts in boys basketball, and this week’s games will get them each a few steps closer to nailing down a district championship.
Northwest (8-0 in District 6-5A) was to lock horns with Saginaw Chisholm Trail early in the week and then face Aledo on Friday.
Chisholm Trail is tied with White Settlement Brewer in second place at 7-2.
Meanwhile, Keller, 6-1 and in first place in District 3-6A, has second place Keller Fossil Ridge and Keller Central on tap this week.
While the matchups with the top two teams in each district are key games, there are other meaningful games taking place.
Fossil Ridge, 6-2, passed two big tests last week. The Panthers disposed of Weatherford and a pesky Haltom team.
Keylan McNeil led the team in scoring in both games, hitting 26 and 19 points, respectively. Michael Wilkerson had 19 points for Fossil Ridge in the Weatherford win.
This week, the Panthers have to take on Keller and then have a bye date on Friday.
Fossil Ridge head coach Zack Myers said the Haltom win was a good one.
“Just before district, Haltom finally got all five starters together. That’s why it was a nice win,” Myers said. “You never know in district. Every game is going to be hard and every game is big if you’re going to be in the mix.”
Myers was reluctant to look ahead at the push for a top seed going into the playoffs.
“We just want to sneak up on Keller,” he said prior to the game with the Indians early in the week.
Tuesday will pit the Panthers and Keller Timber Creek (5-3) in a key game which could have implications on the second and third seeds from District 3-6A.
“The important ones are coming up,” said Timber Creek head coach Brad Mouser.
Mouser said they’re realistic in knowing to manage one game at a time.
“You have to get as many as you can get at this time of the season,” he said.
Mouser noted they had to face Abilene, Haltom and Ridge all on the road in the first round of the district season and now they are able to face them again – all at home.
“It’s now the home stretch and we need to take advantage (of the home court advantage),” Mouser said.
In the first spin through district, the Falcons suffered a 42-41 loss to Haltom and 53-44 loss to Abilene on the road.
A big home win for Timber Creek was the lone district loss pinned on Keller.
“Winning at home is what was important, Mouser said.
The ability to register a win at home seemed more important than knocking off the district leader.
“One of our challenges is to win everything at home. We need to protect our home court the next three games,” Mouser said.
“It’s a log jam for second and third and even for fourth and fifth,” Mouser said. “The next handful of games are very critical for everybody. We need several more to keep doing our business.
“We need to play defense and get after it,” Mouser said. “It’s a fun time but stressful time of year.”
Haslet Eaton has to feel good heading into this week’s games.
The Eagles are facing the two teams they’ve beaten already in district play – Azle and Saginaw.
In district play, though, nothing is a ‘gimme’ and the Eagles will have to earn the victories anew.
“We played so well at Chisholm Trail but not at Aledo,” said Eaton head coach Anthony Howerton.
“We had a good practice on Saturday but we’re so young, we haven’t been there before. But we’re very capable,” Howerton said.
Azle has upset Aledo, so nothing is a given based on previous head-to-head games.
“It’s going to be a tough week regardless,” Howerton said. “We’re just trying to get better every single day and for the most part, they’re doing that. We knew it was going to be a learning year. But we’re so much better and hope to make the same jump next year.”
