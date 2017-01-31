Service dog takes load off Keller resident and veteran injured in Iraq

Alli LaCombe fell out of her wheelchair with no co-workers in sight. The Keller resident, who works in Arlington, didn’t have her cell phone, and it would be a long time before a co-worker could find her.
"I couldn’t text anybody or anything to let them even know I was up there," LaCombe said.
But even though the paralyzed veteran was the ony human in the room, she was not alone.
She gave the bark command to her service dog, Eric, who kept barking to alert everyone in the office that she was in trouble. Help came right away.
In just a few months, the golden retriever/labrador mix has changed the life of the 18-year veteran military police captain who was critically injured in a firefight in Iraq. The October 2008 incident happened on her second deployment, two weeks before she would have come home and two years away from retirement.
The attack severed her spinal cord, giving her limited use in her legs. She also has difficulty using her hands and has spasms in her arms and legs. She’s dealt with bouts of depression and anxiety, at times wanting to avoid going out in public. Just dropping something on the floor could result in disaster--she injured her rotator cuff falling out of the wheelchair one time.
Since getting Eric in November, she’s taking less medication, getting out more and not relying on people as much.
"I have had no panic attacks since I have gotten Eric," LaCombe said. "I think it’s his demeanor that keeps me calm in a high-stress job. He makes me feel more like a person instead of going crazy and having nervous breakdowns at work."
Many of her falls happened because she was trying to pick something up off the ground because her hands don’t have the coordination they used to. Now, Eric can pick up everything from a flashlight to pocket change.
"He picks up things that I drop, which is usually five or six times a day," LaCombe said. "Even underneath my desk. I’ll just give him the command, he goes right under my desk, grabs it, doesn’t bonk his head on my desk and gives it to me."
It’s also a load off her husband, Don LaCombe, whom she met through the Army and married six years ago.
"I’m not having to pick things up off the floor," LaCombe said. "The dog gets it for her. It’s great."
Eric also helps her open the heavy doors at her office, pulling them open with his teeth.
"It’s amazing the strength this dog has," LaCombe said. "I don’t have to rely so much on other people to help get me where I need to be. That right there has given me the confidence to roll around my office building and say, ‘Hey you don’t have to help me with this. I’ve got this.’"
Intense training
Eric has been trained since birth to be a service dog by Canine Companions for Independence, a nonprofit that opened its Kinkeade Campus in Irving in November 2015. California-based Canine Companions partnered with Baylor Scott & White Health to build the 9-acre campus, which includes kennels, training rooms and living quarters where Lacombe and others live while learning to work with their dogs. The organization gives the dogs to veterans and others in need for free.
The Kinkeade Campus--named in honor of U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade, who advocated strongly for the facility--had three graduations in 2016, each with about 30 dogs. Four graduations are planned in 2017.
Eric was born in Santa Clara, California where Canine Companions raises their future service dogs.
Denise Sorbet, a puppy raiser for Canine Companions, first met Eric at 8 weeks old and trained him for more than a year. He was her constant companion 24 hours a day, even going on vacations with Sorbet, who was a Texas A&M student at the time.
From the start, puppies that will become service dogs have to follow strict rules. They can’t play tug-of-war, go to dog parks or receive table scraps.
She remembers Eric being different than most dogs because he wasn’t food motivated--love and attention were the way to his heart.
"You had to think of other stuff to do. He’s highly pet-motivated," Sorbet said. "You have to play with him. He’s not interested in peanut butter or hot dogs like other dogs are."
The hardest part was giving him up when it was time for him to go to advanced training, she said.
"He just seems that he always wants to do what you want him to do," Sorbet said. "I can see how much he’s helping Alli. It just makes me happy that I got to be a part of that."
At 1 and 1/2 years, the dogs learn more complicated commands, such as picking items up off the ground, turning lights on and off and other tasks. That’s where Maria Bruno, an apprentice instructor at Canine Companions, takes over. That training, which can be done at the Irving facility, lasts another six months.
A perfect match
Finally, the dogs are paired with people based on their needs and temperament, Bruno said.
"It’s a very tedious process," Bruno said. "We really want to make sure we make the perfect match."
It’s a dream job for Bruno, who has a passion for training dogs and helping people.
"I love the rewarding feeling you get when you see a team like Alli and Eric out in the real world," Bruno said.
LaCombe knew she wanted a calm, non-hyper dog. At first, she was surprised she got paired with a giant 72-pound dog. But all that melted away as she interacted with him.
Whether she’s screaming at the television as the Dallas Cowboys lose a playoff game to the Green Bay Packers or rolling around North East Mall, LaCombe can’t imagine her life without Eric.
"It’s like a big weight has been lifted off your shoulders knowing that they do have dogs that will fit what I need. He’s really lightened up my life quite a bit," LaCombe said. "He’s been my little lifesaver on a lot of occasions."
