Bobcats heat up, could keep playoff streak alive

The streak still has a heartbeat.
Northwest Byron Nelson’s boys basketball program prides itself on the fact that is has never missed the playoffs since the school opened. The streak of six consecutive appearances began with the first varsity season of 2010-2011.
But not long ago, the Bobcats faced peril. This team fell flat at the beginning of the District (5-6A) season with a 1-5 start and games against the district leaders looming in the second trip through the district. Thoughts of making it seven straight playoff seasons seemed doomed.
Call it pride. Call it determination. Call it whatever fits. Not only are the Bobcats are alive, they are well. And they are very much back in the postseason discussion.
Winners of three consecutive, Nelson (15-12, 4-5) opens a pivotal homestand this week beginning Tuesday with Lewisville. Flower Mound Marcus visits Friday.
“When you’re in the position we’re in, every game is a big game,” Nelson coach Scott Curran said. “We really weren’t playing poorly. We just were not finishing games. There were just too many mistakes down the stretch. It could have been a bad possession or committing a critical turnover that cost us.”
Indeed, the Bobcats have been in more than their share of tight contests. In their first nine games, six have been decided by seven points or less.
The district race is crowded. Lewisville Hebron sets the pace at 7-2, followed by Euless Trinity and Flower Mound, which are each 6-3. Marcus is 5-4. Nelson is among the other three teams at 4-5, along with Southlake Carroll and Lewisville. Only Hurst L.D. Bell (0-9) is not in contention. With their surge, the Bobcats have a chance. Time is on their side.
There’s always going to be that moment where a team looks at itself and decides if it is going to climb out of the hole or concede. That happened Jan. 17 at Hebron. A chance to steal one on the road was denied as the Hawks escaped, 43-42.
Junior guard Braylen Young, the oldest of triplets by 30 seconds, has become a go-to player. The Hebron loss galvanized the locker room.
“We knew we just had to finish playing better team ball,” Young said. “The biggest problem we had late in games is that we were rushing and not taking our time. I’d say we panicked a little bit. But after the Hebron game, we just talked about keeping our cool.”
A junior, Young (6-2) is shooting 42 percent from 3-point range and is averaging 10 points per game. Nelson is now finishing in the fourth quarter. The Bobcats have won that quarter against Flower Mound (15-8), Trinity (17-12) and Carroll (16-8). They only led the Jaguars by two points, were tied with Trinity and trailed Carroll by four points.
Curran didn’t radically change how this team played offense or defense. Lineups weren’t overhauled. That’s never been his philosophy. He trusts his players. It comes down to three truisms: defend, rebound and take quality shots. The rest was up to his team.
“We trusted what we were doing,” Curran said. “They’ve put pressure on themselves because of the [playoff streak]. That’s a good thing because there are high expectations. There’s an extra bounce in their step. But we have to keep competing.”
Comments